CBC Radio's The House: The Green party in crisis

CBC News: The House 50:02 The Green party in crisis On this week’s show: Two former leadership contenders discuss the fragile situation in the Green party after reports that party officials discussed revoking the membership of leader Annamie Paul. Experts discuss the political situation in Haiti after assassins killed the president. Plus, a look at the legacy of official multiculturalism in Canada as we near the 50th anniversary of the policy. 50:02

How blue are the Greens?

The Green Party of Canada has been embroiled for months in a crisis of leadership, with leader Annamie Paul and party insiders sparring in public while the prospect of an early election grows stronger by the day. To lead the Greens into that election, Paul must first survive a confidence vote driven by the members of the party's federal council — the very body which has moved against her in recent months.

The CBC's David Thurton sets the stage for next week's confidence vote, while party members and former leadership contenders Dimitri Lascaris and Amita Kuttner weigh in on how the conflict is affecting the party's image at a critical time.

CBC News: The House 11:37 How blue are the Greens? As the federal Green Party's leadership crisis continues ahead of a confidence vote next week, The House speaks with two former leadership contenders to get their perspective on the issue. 11:37

How should Canada help Haiti?

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has plunged Haiti deeper into instability. There have been calls lately both from within and outside of the country for international support.

Former Canadian ambassador to Haiti Gilles Rivard and Haitian-Canadian activist Jean Saint-Vil join guest host Adrian Harewood to discuss what role — if any — Canada should be playing now. Meanwhile, University of Virginia professor of history Laurent Dubois explains how this current crisis fits into Haiti's history.

CBC News: The House 15:33 How should Canada help Haiti? It's a country in crisis and a democracy in danger. Should Canada help restore stability in Haiti right now, or should it stay on the sidelines of a country in a state of emergency? 15:33

Multiculturalism at 50

Nearly half a century ago, multiculturalism became official policy in Canada — something introduced by then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau to recognize the diverse cultures that make up the country. This week, The House looks at the legacy of Canadian multiculturalism, what it has meant for Canadian identity and how it has affected our political discourse.

Professors Eve Haque of York University and Yasmeen Abu-Laban of the University of Alberta, and professor emeritus Donald Forbes of the University of Toronto, share their thoughts.

CBC News: The House 10:38 Multiculturalism at 50 Official multiculturalism in Canada will be 50 years old this year. A panel of experts discuss the legacy of multiculturalism as government policy, and how it's affected what it means to be Canadian. 10:38

U.K. High Commissioner departs and reflects

Susan Le Jeune d'Allegeershecque wraps up her term as Britain's High Commissioner to Canada this month. Recently, she sat down with The House's Chris Hall at her official residence in Ottawa to discuss her tenure and the state of U.K.-Canada relations — as well as the common challenges both countries currently face, from COVID-19 to climate change.