CBC Radio's The House: The Green party in crisis
How blue are the Greens?
The Green Party of Canada has been embroiled for months in a crisis of leadership, with leader Annamie Paul and party insiders sparring in public while the prospect of an early election grows stronger by the day. To lead the Greens into that election, Paul must first survive a confidence vote driven by the members of the party's federal council — the very body which has moved against her in recent months.
The CBC's David Thurton sets the stage for next week's confidence vote, while party members and former leadership contenders Dimitri Lascaris and Amita Kuttner weigh in on how the conflict is affecting the party's image at a critical time.
How should Canada help Haiti?
The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has plunged Haiti deeper into instability. There have been calls lately both from within and outside of the country for international support.
Former Canadian ambassador to Haiti Gilles Rivard and Haitian-Canadian activist Jean Saint-Vil join guest host Adrian Harewood to discuss what role — if any — Canada should be playing now. Meanwhile, University of Virginia professor of history Laurent Dubois explains how this current crisis fits into Haiti's history.
Multiculturalism at 50
Nearly half a century ago, multiculturalism became official policy in Canada — something introduced by then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau to recognize the diverse cultures that make up the country. This week, The House looks at the legacy of Canadian multiculturalism, what it has meant for Canadian identity and how it has affected our political discourse.
Professors Eve Haque of York University and Yasmeen Abu-Laban of the University of Alberta, and professor emeritus Donald Forbes of the University of Toronto, share their thoughts.
U.K. High Commissioner departs and reflects
Susan Le Jeune d'Allegeershecque wraps up her term as Britain's High Commissioner to Canada this month. Recently, she sat down with The House's Chris Hall at her official residence in Ottawa to discuss her tenure and the state of U.K.-Canada relations — as well as the common challenges both countries currently face, from COVID-19 to climate change.
