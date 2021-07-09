CBC Radio's The House: Reaching unvaccinated Canadians
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
The effort to vaccinate more Canadians
The pace of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing as the more infectious delta variant continues to circulate. Now, pressure is on public health officials to step up vaccinations in harder-to-reach and more skeptical parts of the Canadian population.
University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine joins guest host Karina Roman to discuss which strategies can be used to reach out to unvaccinated Canadians.
Reflecting on Canada's role in Afghanistan
Taliban forces are advancing rapidly in Afghanistan, retaking ground previously held by coalition forces. This week, the militant group captured the key district of Panjwai in Kandahar province — an area once patrolled by the Canadian Armed Forces. U.S. forces also evacuated Bagram Airfield in Kabul.
CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster joins The House to discuss what the developments mean for Canada and the soldiers who fought and died in Afghanistan.
Is Canada prepared to adapt to the realities of climate change?
Some 200 wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, where hundreds of people died during last week's extreme heat wave. A recent federal report — which happened to drop just last week — suggests Canada is not fully prepared for extreme weather events and other effects of climate change.
What can and should be done to better adapt to these realities while efforts to mitigate climate change continue? Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson joins The House to discuss.
Will the government's bill banning conversion therapy survive?
Election talk is in the air in Ottawa and if the writ drops before September, all bills not yet passed through Parliament will die on the order paper. Many LGBTQ2 Canadians are worried it might mean the end of Bill C-6, which aims to ban conversion therapy.
The bill is currently stalled in the Senate and Quebec Sen. Marc Gold is proposing to bring senators back from summer break to get the job done. But it's not clear that will happen.
While the bill's fate hangs in the balance, The House hears from two people who have been involved from the beginning. Erika Muse is a trans woman, graduate student and a survivor of conversion therapy, and Travis Salway is a social epidemiologist and assistant professor at Simon Fraser University.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?