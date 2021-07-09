Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Reaching unvaccinated Canadians

On this week’s show: Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine discusses ways to increase vaccine uptake across the country. CBC’s Murray Brewster reports on the Taliban’s capture of territory once patrolled by Canadians. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson talks about Canada’s readiness for the effects of climate change. Plus — a look at the fate of Bill C-6, which aims to ban conversion therapy.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
A health care worker at a vaccine clinic in Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)
CBC News: The House47:22Reaching unvaccinated Canadians
The effort to vaccinate more Canadians

The pace of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing as the more infectious delta variant continues to circulate. Now, pressure is on public health officials to step up vaccinations in harder-to-reach and more skeptical parts of the Canadian population.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine joins guest host Karina Roman to discuss which strategies can be used to reach out to unvaccinated Canadians.

CBC News: The House11:13The effort to vaccinate more Canadians
University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine gives his perspective on what public health authorities need to do to get first doses to the unvaccinated. 11:13

Reflecting on Canada's role in Afghanistan

Taliban forces are advancing rapidly in Afghanistan, retaking ground previously held by coalition forces. This week, the militant group captured the key district of Panjwai in Kandahar province — an area once patrolled by the Canadian Armed Forces. U.S. forces also evacuated Bagram Airfield in Kabul.

CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster joins The House to discuss what the developments mean for Canada and the soldiers who fought and died in Afghanistan.

CBC News: The House9:34Reflecting on Canada’s role in Afghanistan
CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster reports on the latest developments surrounding the advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan and what they mean for Canada and the soldiers who fought and died in the country. 9:34

Is Canada prepared to adapt to the realities of climate change?

Some 200 wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, where hundreds of people died during last week's extreme heat wave. A recent federal report — which happened to drop just last week — suggests Canada is not fully prepared for extreme weather events and other effects of climate change.

What can and should be done to better adapt to these realities while efforts to mitigate climate change continue? Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson joins The House to discuss.

CBC News: The House12:07Is Canada prepared to adapt to the realities of climate change?
At a time when extreme heat and wildfires have scorched Western Canada, Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson discusses how prepared the country is to cope with the effects of climate change. 12:07

Will the government's bill banning conversion therapy survive?

Election talk is in the air in Ottawa and if the writ drops before September, all bills not yet passed through Parliament will die on the order paper. Many LGBTQ2 Canadians are worried it might mean the end of Bill C-6, which aims to ban conversion therapy.

The bill is currently stalled in the Senate and Quebec Sen. Marc Gold is proposing to bring senators back from summer break to get the job done. But it's not clear that will happen.

While the bill's fate hangs in the balance, The House hears from two people who have been involved from the beginning. Erika Muse is a trans woman, graduate student and a survivor of conversion therapy, and Travis Salway is a social epidemiologist and assistant professor at Simon Fraser University.

CBC News: The House7:26Will the government’s bill banning conversion therapy survive?
Two advocates in favour of banning conversion therapy, Erika Muse and Travis Salway, discuss the importance of Bill C-6 — which may not pass the Senate if an election as called in the coming months. 7:26

