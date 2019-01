Audio

The House is back: what to watch for starting Monday

MPs are back in Ottawa Monday for the final push before the fall election. What should the government be looking to achieve? What arrows do the Opposition parties have in their quivers? Politicos David Herle and Jaime Watt have advised government and opposition, and share their strategies in this special episode.

MPs are back in Ottawa Monday for the final push before the fall election. What should the government be looking to achieve? What arrows do the Opposition parties have in their quivers? Politicos David Herle and Jaime Watt have advised government and opposition, and share their strategies in this special episode. 12:58

Popular Now Find more popular stories