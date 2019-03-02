The House: Illegal versus inappropriate in the SNC-Lavalin case

A former Liberal federal justice minister and attorney general says it's time to split those roles into two separate positions.

Irwin Cotler told The House the testimony of Jody Wilson-Raybould and her statements that the prime minister and other high-ranking government officials had pressured her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of Quebec company SNC Lavalin shows wearing those different "hats" creates conflict.

"You know, as a minister of justice … you're bound by not only cabinet secrecy but cabinet solidarity. At the same time you're expected to use her words to speak truth to power as the attorney general," he explained, adding that there is "inherent tension between the dual responsibilities."

Cotler has long called for the change, but to no avail. Several countries with democratic political systems have separate attorney generals and justice ministers.

In her testimony to the justice committee on Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould said the interventions, in some ten phone calls and an equal number of meetings, played on similar themes: SNC-Lavalin would pull out of Quebec. Jobs would be lost. She was pushed, on a number of occasions, to get an outside legal opinion.

Most significantly, Wilson-Raybould said she was told by Justin Trudeau on Sept. 17 that refusing to give the company the option of entering into a remediation agreement instead of standing trial would go over badly in Quebec, home to his own riding, where a provincial election was underway.

"I don't believe they intended to do anything untoward," Cotler said, though he admitted the sustained attempts consequentially amounted to "inappropriate pressure."

Cotler added he'd had a similar experience in his time in the office under then prime minister Paul Martin.

"I said something was inappropriate and the government then went ahead nonetheless."

Infrastructure minister says standing up for SNC-Lavalin workers is part of cabinet's job

One of Justin Trudeau's top cabinet ministers from Quebec says the prime minister had every right to raise concerns about SNC-Lavalin's survival with former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould after she refused to intervene in the company's corruption trial.

Francois-Philippe Champagne says standing up for workers, suppliers and retirees of the company is part of the job of everyone sitting around the cabinet table.

As infrastructure minister he's responsible for more than $100 billion in construction projects. SNC-Lavalin is one of the largest players in the industry so Champagne says it's natural for the prime ministers and others to express their concern about the future of the company if it's convicted of fraud and bribery charges arising from business dealing in Libya.

"It is fine to have discussions about national issues whilst respecting the independence and the sovereignty of the prosecution service," he said in an interview with The House.

Champagne isn't one of the 11 people Wilson-Raybould accused of pressuring her inappropriately during her stunning testimony this week in front of the Commons justice committee.

SNC-Lavalin wants to be given the option of a deferred prosecution agreement, a new procedure in Canada that allows a company to avoid trial in return for paying a fine and agreeing to abide by specific conditions of corporate behaviour.

Company executives lobbied federal officials repeatedly last fall for access to such an agreement, arguing people involved in the Libya file are no longer with the company, warning a conviction would mean a mandatory decade-long ban from government contracts.

Champagne says cabinet has to be aware of the consequences, including job losses in a company that now employs9,000 people across the country.

"I think it would be, as a cabinet minister, irresponsible to not being talking about these issues, as to the consequences of not using this new tool in the toolbox."

But SNC-Lavalin is also under criminal investigation in Quebec over contracts to repair Montreal's crumbling Jacques Cartier bridge. That project falls directly under Champagne's department.

House host Chris Hall asked if Champagne whether it would be appropriate for him to call Quebec's attorney general in support of a deferred prosecution agreement there.

"I am not going to be calling anyone or talking to anyone else about that because that's a decision for the public prosecution service for Quebec to decide what they want to do."

No Trans Mountain in time for Alberta election, Notley says

Rachel Notley is up for re-election in Alberta this spring. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News)

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there won't be shovels in the ground working on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in time to help her re-election chances in the spring.

The project has been stalled for months after a court found there were inadequate consultations done on the impact on the marine environment and with Indigenous groups.

The National Energy Board released a report last week detailing concerns for the endangered killer whale population off the coast of British Columbia, but ultimately reaffirmed their original decision that Trans Mountain should proceed.

That ruling was a relief to Notley.

"My biggest concern about the impact on the timeline was actually the NEB process because I was afraid it was something that was going to generate a whole bunch of legal action."

However, she admits the expansion won't go ahead in a timeline that would help her re-election chances when Albertans go to the polls this spring.

"It's quite true that it's not going to happen before we have an election, but that's that's fine. I think we're getting there and we're gonna keep fighting for it, with or without an election," she told host Chris Hall.

Notley was in Ottawa to appear before the Senate's natural resources committee to raise her government's issues with Bill C-69, which is the federal Liberals' environmental review overhaul legislation.

The language is confusing, there's uncertainty around what projects fall under the legislation, and too much power for the environment minister, Notley says. The premier proposed specific amendments dealing with those issues to the upper chamber during her presentation.

"There's uncertainty on almost every factor and so we said 'here's some ways to clean that out."

C-69 is currently at second reading in the Senate.

New health care super agency won't lead to privatization, Ford government vows

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced sweeping changes to the province's health care system on Tuesday morning. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Ontario's Health Minister rejects the idea that her government's new health care system paves the way towards privatization.

Christine Elliott told The House the amalgamation into one super system is not meant to eventually morph into private medical care.

"We are not looking at privatizing health care. Not at all," she told host Chris Hall.

The Doug Ford government is creating a central agency called Ontario Health to oversee the province's $60-billion health-care system.

The super-agency — unveiled Tuesday by Elliott — will be formed by dissolving the 14 Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and merging their duties with those of six provincial health agencies, including Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth Ontario.

The New Democrats say Ford and his government's plan would throw the system wide open to privatization.

When asked why the government didn't include wording in the legislation that would prevent privatization, Elliott said it's essentially pointless.

"You don't need to put it in legislation because you don't put in what you're not going to do, you put into the legislation what you are going to do."

She also said cutting back on jobs isn't the point of the legislation. The agencies collectively employ about 10,500 people.

"We are still going to need the people that are already providing services."

Efforts to move to similar systems have been undertaken by Alberta and Nova Scotia in the past, with mixed results.

Bob Bell, the province's deputy health minister from 2014 until he retired last summer, told CBC previously these shifts can result in around five years of chaos.

Elliott admitted it's not an instant switch.

"I'm not going to say five years but it is going to take several years."