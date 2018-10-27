The House: Courting China on trade and human rights

Canada's ambassador to China says a trade pact with Canada likely won't be reached until the global superpower makes some changes. John McCallum says most of the work he is doing in Beijing right now is focused on bridging policy gaps between Canada and China on agricultural market access, wages and gender equity, and on addressing issues with the Asian nation's human rights record. "We are doing our best to persuade China to behave in what we would regard as the more reasonable way," McCallum told Chris Hall, host of The House. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet spent time in China in December working toward a free trade agreement, but left empty-handed. Renewed efforts are now underway. Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr will be attending high-level business meetings in Beijing next month with Chinese political and business leaders. But those efforts alone won't be enough to make a deal, McCallum said. The meetings next month should be treated as "building blocks," he said, because even though Canada wants an agreement, it needs to see improvements in China's human rights record before signing any papers. McCallum added there's potential in the future for China to join the soon-to-be-ratified Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal. Canada's ambassador to China says a trade pact with Canada likely won't be reached until China caves on certain controversial policies."We are doing our best to persuade China to behave in what we would regard as the more reasonable way," John McCallum tells Chris Hall. 11:25 On the cusp of CPTPP Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr speaks as delegates pose for a family photo at the Ottawa Ministerial on WTO Reform, in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press) On the trade watch, New Zealand is predicting the CPTPP will hit an important milestone on the road to opening up a bloc that does more than $425 billion in trade each year. The agreement comes into force 60 days after six of the 11 signatories have completed the ratification process.

Canada is about to formally ratify the deal after the bill making that possible received royal assent this week.

New Zealand, Mexico, Japan and Singapore already have ratified the deal and Australia is expected to move forward next week, hitting that magic number.

David Parker, New Zealand's trade minister, said that will herald a new stage in the Canada-New Zealand relationship.

"If I could just push back a wee bit on Canada, you know it's only this year through the CPTPP that we've had a decent trade relationship with Canada despite being a Five Eyes partner with Canada," he said, citing the 'Five Eyes' intelligence partnership that also includes Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States

In an era of increasing protectionism, Parker called the deal "an incredibly important agreement in the world."

"Even before these current problems with the [World Trade Organization] the relative importance of it is an agreement between countries that they're not going to prejudice unfairly," he said.

