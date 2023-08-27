We spent two summers asking MPs what makes them tick — here's what they said
In a series of interviews over the past few years, MPs have told The House about everything from their political origin stories to what they love most about their communities.
Social Sharing
CBC Radio ·
Over the past two summers, CBC reporters have fanned out across Canada to speak with backbench MPs in their ridings, to learn more about their communities, their goals and what got them in to politics. As part of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we've spent dozens of hours talking to MPs in interviews that aired on CBC's The House.
Here's where you can find all those conversations:
The House12:26Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Jenny Kwan
In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, CBC’s Anne Penman visits the riding of Vancouver East with NDP MP Jenny Kwan. Kwan opens up about how she got into politics, her reaction to being told she’s a target of the Chinese regime and the advice her parents gave her on how to deal with Beijing’s surveillance.
The House13:30Backbenchers’ backyards: Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi
In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, Catherine Cullen meets Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi. The Pierrefonds-Dollard MP talks about how his own identity and upbringing have helped shape the way he represents his diverse riding in Montreal’s West Island.