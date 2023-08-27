Content
The House

We spent two summers asking MPs what makes them tick — here's what they said

In a series of interviews over the past few years, MPs have told The House about everything from their political origin stories to what they love most about their communities.
Over the past two summers, CBC reporters have fanned out across Canada to speak with backbench MPs in their ridings, to learn more about their communities, their goals and what got them in to politics. As part of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we've spent dozens of hours talking to MPs in interviews that aired on CBC's The House.

Here's where you can find all those conversations:

2022

Mike Morrice (Green, Kitchener Centre)

A man stands in front of a wall of art.
Mike Morrice became the first Green MP elected in Ontario in 2021. He represents the riding of Kitchener Centre. (Emma Godmere/CBC)
CBC News: The House15:29Backbenchers’ backyards: Green MP Mike Morrice

Laila Goodridge (Conservative, Fort McMurray-Cold Lake)

A woman stands and talks in the House of Commons.
Conservative MP Laila Goodridge rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 9, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
CBC News: The House11:46Backbenchers’ backyards: CPC MP Laila Goodridge

Bonita Zarrillo (New Democrat, Port Moody-Coquitlam)

A woman with grey hair poses for a photo.
Port Moody-Coquitlam NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo was elected to Coquitlam city council in 2013 after 20 years in sales, marketing and consumer research. (Christian Amundson/CBC )
CBC News: The House15:01Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo

Chris d'Entremont (Conservative, West Nova)

A man wearing glasses poses for a photo in front of the shoreline.
Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont poses by the Digby Wharf in Nova Scotia. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)
CBC News: The House14:20Backbenchers’ backyards: CPC MP Chris d'Entremont

Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné (Bloc Québécois, Terrebonne)

A woman poses for a photo on a bridge.
Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné represents the riding of Terrebonne for the Bloc Québécois. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)
CBC News: The House14:05Backbenchers’ backyards: Bloc MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné

Michael Coteau (Liberal, Don Valley East)

A man sits on the stairs in front of an apartment building.
Liberal MP Michael Coteau grew up in Don Valley East, Toronto — the riding he how represents in the House of Commons. (Christian Paas-Lang/CBC)
CBC News: The House15:10Backbenchers’ backyards: LPC MP Michael Coteau

Leah Gazan (New Democrat, Winnipeg Centre) 

A woman and a man talk with bikes beside them.
NDP MP Leah Gazan, left, speaks with Ken Opaleke at The Forks in Winnipeg. (Bartley Kives/CBC)
CBC News: The House11:35Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Leah Gazan

2023

Lori Idlout (New Democrat, Nunavut)

A woman wearing a jacket stands in front of a snowy background.
NDP MP Lori Idlout poses for a photo in Qikiqtarjuaq, in her riding of Nunavut. (Nick Murray/CBC)
The House19:42Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Lori Idlout

Fraser Tolmie (Conservative, Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan)

A man stands in front of a statue of a moose.
Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie poses beside the statue of Mac the Moose near Moose Jaw, Sask. (Emma Godmere/CBC)
The House18:56Backbenchers' backyards: Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie

Jenny Kwan (New Democrat, Vancouver East)

NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters about her briefing with CSIS where they confirmed that she was a target of foreign interference, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 29, 2023. Kwan is urging the Liberal government to launch a foreign agent registry as soon as possible.
NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 29. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
The House12:26Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Jenny Kwan
In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, CBC’s Anne Penman visits the riding of Vancouver East with NDP MP Jenny Kwan. Kwan opens up about how she got into politics, her reaction to being told she’s a target of the Chinese regime and the advice her parents gave her on how to deal with Beijing’s surveillance.

Sameer Zuberi (Liberal, Pierrefonds-Dollard)

A man leans on a white porch.
Sameer Zuberi was elected in 2019 to represent the Quebec riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard. (Emma Godmere/CBC)
The House13:30Backbenchers’ backyards: Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi
In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, Catherine Cullen meets Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi. The Pierrefonds-Dollard MP talks about how his own identity and upbringing have helped shape the way he represents his diverse riding in Montreal’s West Island.

Stephen Ellis (Conservative, Cumberland-Colchester)

A man stands in front of tree.
Conservative MP Stephen Ellis poses in his riding of Cumberland-Colchester, N.S. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)
The House13:50Backbenchers’ backyards: Conservative MP Stephen Ellis

Iqwinder Gaheer (Liberal, Mississauga-Malton)

A man stands in front of an airport entrance.
Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer poses at the international arrivals entrance at Pearson Airport in Toronto. (Christian Paas-Lang/CBC)
The House15:26Backbenchers’ backyards: Iqwinder Gaheer

Christine Normandin (Bloc Québécois, Saint-Jean)  

A woman poses in front of a series of hot air balloons.
Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin poses at a balloon festival in her riding of Saint-Jean, Que. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)
The House15:46Backbenchers’ Backyards goes up, up and away

Michael Barrett (Conservative, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes)

A man pets a cow.
Conservative MP Michael Barrett visits a dairy farm in his riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in eastern Ontario. (Kristen Everson/CBC)
The House14:54Backbenchers’ Backyards on the farm: Conservative MP Michael Barrett

