We spent two summers asking MPs what makes them tick — here's what they said

Over the past two summers, CBC reporters have fanned out across Canada to speak with backbench MPs in their ridings, to learn more about their communities, their goals and what got them in to politics. As part of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we've spent dozens of hours talking to MPs in interviews that aired on CBC's The House.

Here's where you can find all those conversations:

2022

Mike Morrice became the first Green MP elected in Ontario in 2021. He represents the riding of Kitchener Centre. (Emma Godmere/CBC)

CBC News: The House 15:29 Backbenchers’ backyards: Green MP Mike Morrice

Conservative MP Laila Goodridge rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 9, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

CBC News: The House 11:46 Backbenchers’ backyards: CPC MP Laila Goodridge

Port Moody-Coquitlam NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo was elected to Coquitlam city council in 2013 after 20 years in sales, marketing and consumer research. (Christian Amundson/CBC )

CBC News: The House 15:01 Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo

Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont poses by the Digby Wharf in Nova Scotia. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

CBC News: The House 14:20 Backbenchers’ backyards: CPC MP Chris d'Entremont

Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné represents the riding of Terrebonne for the Bloc Québécois. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)

CBC News: The House 14:05 Backbenchers’ backyards: Bloc MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné

Liberal MP Michael Coteau grew up in Don Valley East, Toronto — the riding he how represents in the House of Commons. (Christian Paas-Lang/CBC)

CBC News: The House 15:10 Backbenchers’ backyards: LPC MP Michael Coteau

NDP MP Leah Gazan, left, speaks with Ken Opaleke at The Forks in Winnipeg. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

CBC News: The House 11:35 Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Leah Gazan

2023

NDP MP Lori Idlout poses for a photo in Qikiqtarjuaq, in her riding of Nunavut. (Nick Murray/CBC)

The House 19:42 Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Lori Idlout

Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie poses beside the statue of Mac the Moose near Moose Jaw, Sask. (Emma Godmere/CBC)

The House 18:56 Backbenchers' backyards: Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie

NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 29. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The House 12:26 Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Jenny Kwan In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, CBC’s Anne Penman visits the riding of Vancouver East with NDP MP Jenny Kwan. Kwan opens up about how she got into politics, her reaction to being told she’s a target of the Chinese regime and the advice her parents gave her on how to deal with Beijing’s surveillance.

Sameer Zuberi was elected in 2019 to represent the Quebec riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard. (Emma Godmere/CBC)

The House 13:30 Backbenchers’ backyards: Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi In this instalment of The House’s "Backbenchers' backyards" series, Catherine Cullen meets Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi. The Pierrefonds-Dollard MP talks about how his own identity and upbringing have helped shape the way he represents his diverse riding in Montreal’s West Island.

Conservative MP Stephen Ellis poses in his riding of Cumberland-Colchester, N.S. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

The House 13:50 Backbenchers’ backyards: Conservative MP Stephen Ellis

Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer poses at the international arrivals entrance at Pearson Airport in Toronto. (Christian Paas-Lang/CBC)

The House 15:26 Backbenchers’ backyards: Iqwinder Gaheer

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin poses at a balloon festival in her riding of Saint-Jean, Que. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)

The House 15:46 Backbenchers’ Backyards goes up, up and away

Conservative MP Michael Barrett visits a dairy farm in his riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in eastern Ontario. (Kristen Everson/CBC)