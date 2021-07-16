CBC News: The House 47:44 CBC Radio’s The House: Looking North On this week’s show: A special episode of The House turns its focus on the North, with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and former TRC commissioner Marie Wilson discussing the role of Canada’s new Inuk governor general. Plus — an examination of the efforts to secure clean drinking water in Indigenous communities, a reflection on the legacy of a 100-year-old treaty and a look at the end of masking requirements in Yukon. 47:44

Northerners reflect on a new Governor General

Two weeks after Mary Simon's installation as Canada's first Indigenous Governor General — and the first GG to come from the North — The House hears from Northerners who hope she will be able to shine a light on the issues that matter most to the region.

Guest host Juanita Taylor sits down with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Marie Wilson to discuss.

Water worries

A historic settlement could see billions of dollars flow to First Nations people and communities that have been deprived of clean drinking water. To explore this watershed moment, The House talks to the deputy mayor of Iqaluit, Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, about the problems with the drinking water supply in her town and how climate change is making them worse.

Then, guest host Juanita Taylor learns about a First Nation in Alberta that has an innovative, Indigenous approach to water governance. Samson Cree Nation councillor Mario Swampy explains why Nipiy (the Cree word for water) is so important to his community.

100 years of Treaty 11

This summer marks 100 years since Crown officials travelled down the Mackenzie River to convince some Dene, Tłı̨chǫ and Gwich'in communities in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut to sign Treaty 11.

It was the last of Canada's numbered treaties and it forced Indigenous peoples to "cede, release, surrender and yield" land rights to the Dominion of Canada. Juanita Taylor talks to Denesuline elder François Paulette about the 100th anniversary and why Dene are commemorating this part of their history.

Loosening Yukon's COVID-19 restrictions

After eight months of masking, it will no longer be necessary to wear masks indoors in Yukon as of this week. But considering that the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in the territory occurred within the last two months, are the rules changing too soon?

Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley joins The House to explain why he's confident in the decision to lift mask restrictions.