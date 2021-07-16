Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Looking North

On this week’s show: A special episode of The House turns its focus to the North, with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and former TRC commissioner Marie Wilson discussing the role of Canada’s new Inuk governor general. Plus — an examination of efforts to secure clean drinking water in Indigenous communities, a reflection on the legacy of a 100-year-old treaty and a look at the end of masking requirements in Yukon.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Mary Simon attends a news conference where she is announced as the next Governor General of Canada in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada July 6, 2021. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)
CBC News: The House47:44CBC Radio’s The House: Looking North
On this week’s show: A special episode of The House turns its focus on the North, with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and former TRC commissioner Marie Wilson discussing the role of Canada’s new Inuk governor general. Plus — an examination of the efforts to secure clean drinking water in Indigenous communities, a reflection on the legacy of a 100-year-old treaty and a look at the end of masking requirements in Yukon. 47:44

Northerners reflect on a new Governor General

Two weeks after Mary Simon's installation as Canada's first Indigenous Governor General — and the first GG to come from the North — The House hears from Northerners who hope she will be able to shine a light on the issues that matter most to the region.

Guest host Juanita Taylor sits down with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Marie Wilson to discuss.

CBC News: The House11:21Northerners reflect on a new Governor General
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Marie Wilson discuss how they hope Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General can shine a light on Northern issues. 11:21

Water worries

A historic settlement could see billions of dollars flow to First Nations people and communities that have been deprived of clean drinking water. To explore this watershed moment, The House talks to the deputy mayor of Iqaluit, Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, about the problems with the drinking water supply in her town and how climate change is making them worse.

Then, guest host Juanita Taylor learns about a First Nation in Alberta that has an innovative, Indigenous approach to water governance. Samson Cree Nation councillor Mario Swampy explains why Nipiy (the Cree word for water) is so important to his community.

CBC News: The House14:10Water worries
The House talks to the deputy mayor of Iqaluit, Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, about the problems with the drinking water supply in her town and Samson Cree Nation councillor Mario Swampy explains why Nipiy (the Cree word for water) is so important to his community. 14:10

100 years of Treaty 11

This summer marks 100 years since Crown officials travelled down the Mackenzie River to convince some Dene, Tłı̨chǫ and Gwich'in communities in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut to sign Treaty 11. 

It was the last of Canada's numbered treaties and it forced Indigenous peoples to "cede, release, surrender and yield" land rights to the Dominion of Canada. Juanita Taylor talks to Denesuline elder François Paulette about the 100th anniversary and why Dene are commemorating this part of their history. 

CBC News: The House5:06100 years of Treaty 11
Denesuline elder François Paulette talks about the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11, and why Dene are commemorating this part of their history. 5:06

Loosening Yukon's COVID-19 restrictions

After eight months of masking, it will no longer be necessary to wear masks indoors in Yukon as of this week. But considering that the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in the territory occurred within the last two months, are the rules changing too soon?

Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley joins The House to explain why he's confident in the decision to lift mask restrictions.

CBC News: The House8:06Loosening Yukon’s COVID-19 restrictions
Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Brendan Hanley joins The House to discuss the territory’s relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. 8:06

