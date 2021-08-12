CBC Radio's The House: A Canadian election and an Afghan crisis

CBC News: The House 48:32 A Canadian election, an Afghan crisis On this week’s show: On this week’s show: A series of guests including a photojournalist in Kabul, an Afghan-Canadian filmmaker and the CBC’s Murray Brewster break down the situation in Afghanistan. Plus — guest host Tom Parry speaks with pollsters, staffers and ordinary voters about the upcoming election campaign, and the incoming head of the Canadian Medical Association discusses the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant as students prepare to return to school. 48:32

Afghanistan on the brink

The Taliban continues to capture provincial capital after provincial capital in Afghanistan as the United States withdraws its troops from the country. Multiple nations, including Canada, spent years fighting the extremist group, training Afghan soldiers and building infrastructure.

What does the Taliban's advance mean for the country and what implications does it have for how Canada thinks about its involvement there? The House hears from photojournalist Farshad Usyan on the ground in Kabul, Afghan-Canadian filmmaker Nelofer Pazira shares her perspective, and the CBC's Murray Brewster explains what's behind the Afghan National Army's failure to stop the Taliban so far.

How do Canadians feel about going back to the polls?

In the middle of a long, hot summer, an election is probably the last thing on the minds of most Canadians. But this Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will ask the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and bring about a fall election, CBC News reported Thursday.

Guest host Tom Parry hits the beach to talk with voters and hear their thoughts about going to the polls less than two years after the last federal election. He also checks in with the federal parties and pollsters about what's at stake in this campaign, what issues are on the table and what an election might look like in the middle of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to school: COVID-19, the delta variant and restrictions

As thousands of Canadian students prepare to return to in-classroom learning in just a few weeks, how this school year will actually look will vary depending on which province you live in. That uncertainty is top of mind for kids under 12 who can't get vaccinated, teens who've had their shot and their parents.

Taking to social media, the incoming president of the Canadian Medical Association and Whitehorse pediatrician Dr. Katharine Smart called for the public and politicians alike to remain vigilant in the face of the delta variant. Guest host Tom Parry speaks with Dr. Smart about why she feels loosening restrictions could spell trouble for students going back to school.

The election environment

The election may not be top of mind for many Canadians yet, but once the campaign gets going, how should they view the promises and pronouncements of parties when it comes to the environment and climate change?

Mark Jaccard, director of the School of Resource and Environmental Management at Simon Fraser University, joins The House to discuss how Canadians can evaluate the party platforms.