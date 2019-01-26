Terror probe in Kingston

An Ontario youth has been arrested and charged with a terrorism-related offence, according to the RCMP, after an investigation by the force's national security team.

Police have laid two charges against the young person, who is accused of knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling another person to "deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device ... against a place of public use with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury."

On CBC Radio's The House, host Chris Hall spoke with national security law expert Leah West.

"It's interesting to me what they didn't charge [the youth] with," West said in the interview airing Saturday.

"They didn't charge him with S. 83.2, which requires affiliation with a terrorist group to be proven. Because there's no reference to a terrorist group, that could tell me that perhaps they don't think he's associated with a group like ISIS, or they believe he may be self-radicalized or self-inspired."

The mayor of Kingston, Ont., where the youth lived, also discussed the developing case on The House and how his community is responding.

"The number one sentiment that I've been hearing is that people are reassured, they feel that law enforcement has done a good job and are on top of the situation," Bryan Paterson said.

"I've been assured it was an isolated incident and there is no present threat to the community. We want to continue to be vigilant, but certainly the message is that law enforcement did what it's supposed to do, which is act quickly and address the threat before it becomes reality."

It's 'high time' Canada shifted its Asia focus away from China: Japanese ambassador

As the dispute between Canada and China over the arrest of tech executive Meng Wanzhou continues to roil bilateral relations, China's neighbour Japan wants Canada to start paying more attention to other Asian countries when it comes to trade opportunities.

"I think it's high time for both of us to focus a little bit more on each other," Japan's Ambassador to Canada Kimihiro Ishikane said in an interview with CBC Radio's The House airing Saturday.

"The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most economically vibrant regions. Canada has expressed repeatedly its wishes to be not only an Atlantic country, but also a Pacific country."

The ambassador said there's a lot of unexploited potential in the trading relationship between Canada and Japan — especially now that the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is in effect for seven of the 11 countries that have ratified the trade deal. Canada and Japan are charter members of the CPTPP.

"From Japan's perspective, Canada is a country of natural resources — uranium, coal, and natural gas and oil," Ishikane said.

"At this very moment, oil and natural gas are not exported to Japan, but also there are many other potential areas. For example, artificial intelligence is quite on the rise."

Ishikane said his country — which boasts the world's third-largest economy after the United States and China — hasn't paid enough attention to Canada in the past, either.

"Of course for Canada, the United States is a bigger partner, and for Japan, it's China and the United States. On both ends, I think, we were not at the centre of the radar screen," he said.

But now, the ambassador said he wants to see that change, adding that uncertainty within the trading relationship with the United States over steel and aluminum tariffs offers another reason for Canada to seek partnerships elsewhere.

"With all the challenges Canada is now facing with its big neighbour, now Canada is really wishing to diversify its trade options," he said.

"The window is opening. We haven't found the window of opportunities on each end previously. We haven't been very much aware of the potential of Canada, and vice versa."

Japan silent on China-Canada dispute until now

The ambassador also revealed that the Japanese and Canadian governments have been "in close touch" over what he termed the "very sensitive issue" of Canada's ongoing diplomatic dispute with China.

Several European allies have spoken out in favour of Canada's move to arrest Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in December, in response to an extradition request from the U.S.; Meng is accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran through a Huawei subsidiary. Her arrest was closely followed up by news that two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, had been detained in China in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described as "arbitrary" detentions in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Japan has remained silent on the dispute up to now. The country has its own complicated relationship with China involving historical disputes and territorial conflicts going back to the early 20th Century, and security issues in the East China Sea.

"We do share the concerns Canadians have regarding this issue," Ishikane said, adding that "each country has its way to approach this issue."

"Generally speaking, the way we handle this kind of thing is, you know, share the concern and talk to friends in discreet manners."

China's ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, last week blasted Canada's efforts to recruit international support over the feud in a rare interview with Canadian journalists.

"If Canada has a sincerity in solving these issues, Canada will not do such things. We hope Canada will think twice before making any actions," Shaye said.

Ishikane also spoke about China's new responsibilities on the global stage as an emergent superpower.

"China is an ascending power, and big powers should, in their behaviour, keep a kind of transparency and predictability," he said.

"Things that are required vis à vis big power is how they use their power and for what purpose. And they need to make clear the rules of the game by which they play."

Ishikane said China's actions in the unfolding diplomatic feud have been "very mixed," something he chalked up to the relative speed with which China has become a leading global player and economic powerhouse.

"The ascendance of China has taken place in a matter of a very short time, just 10 or 15 years, so I think they themselves are really struggling with what they should do in the international arena."

Lynette Ong on Ambassador McCallum's China comments

Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum says Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has good arguments to fight extradition to the United States. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

This week Canada's ambassador to China John McCallum made headlines — and raised eyebrows — with his comments suggesting Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou had a "strong case" to make against her extradition to the U.S.

Those eyebrows were further raised when McCallum released a statement later walking back his earlier remarks, saying they "do not accurately represent my position on this issue."

How might this about-face play in Beijing?

"It was a message tailored to the Chinese audience. The press conference was delivered to Chinese media, and the second statement was actually delivered to a domestic audience, to a Canadian audience," said Lynette Ong, a political science professor and China expert at the Munk School of Global Affairs, in an interview on The House, airing Saturday.

"The first message has already been sent out, it couldn't be retrieved, it had reached Beijing."

Opposition MPs have called on Trudeau to personally call Chinese president Xi Jinping, including on a previous episode of The House.

However, Ong said she wouldn't advise Trudeau to pick up the phone just yet.

"I think that is a little bit of a last resort. That is seen as a direct confrontation, which is a little risky because President Xi may not agree with Trudeau's request, and then that's it, we can't pursue other options. I think that should be the very last resort."

Book owned by Hitler now in collection of Canada's national library

The book: Statistics, Press and Organizations of Jewery in the United States and Canada, includes Nazi leader Adolph Hitler's personal bookplate. (Library and Archives Canada)

It's being called a "blueprint for genocide" by Library and Archives Canada.

The national library's acquisition of a rare 1944 book previously owned by Adolf Hitler lists the number of Jews in various North American cities and towns, hinting at what may have happened in Canada had the allies lost World War II.

"If the Nazis had taken administrative control of North America and decided to implement the Holocaust in Canada and the United States, a report like this would have been essential for them to know what cities to target and how many Jews to expect to be in those cities," said curator Michael Kent in an interview airing Saturday on CBC Radio's The House.

The statistical report, written in German, includes a bookplate with a swastika and the words "Ex libris Adolf Hitler," indicating that it came from Hitler's own personal library.

While some institutions won't acquire items owned by the Nazis, such as the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Kent said Library and Archives Canada consulted widely with a variety of groups before purchasing the book, and that its acquisition fits in with the library's larger mandate.

He added that the book offers further context and insight into Canada's historical place in the Holocaust, while preserving the memory of the horrors that occurred under the Nazi regime.

"We live in a time with rising Holocaust denial, where awareness of the Holocaust is shrinking, and we see the rise of xenophobia around the world," said Kent.

"What this really forces us to recognize is if we think about the Holocaust as a European event, we're missing something. We need to think about the Holocaust as an event that didn't have the opportunity to spread out of Europe because of the war and how it went.

"It reminds us that conflicts and tragedies that seem far away can actually come to Canadian soil," he said.

The House is back for a final pre-election push

MPs are back in Ottawa Jan. 28 for what will likely be the final session of the House of Commons before the federal election this fall.

What should Canadians be watching for in these last few months of Parliament? To start with, a new venue for the heated rhetoric and political positioning that's expected. With Centre Block closed for at least a decade for renovations, question period will now be held in the newly upgraded West Block.

So what will this final push look like, before the official campaign kicks off? CBC's The House reconvened two politicos who have spent years advising governments and opposition parties. Jaime Watt is the executive chairperson of Navigator Ltd., and David Herle is a principal partner at the Gandalf Group and the host of the Herly Burly podcast.

Below, some highlights of the conversation:

What the government has to do

JW: They've got to show they have renewed energy and a reason to be returned. Things like focusing on fundraising, attracting exciting candidates, things that show they've got momentum.

DH: It's a huge advantage heading into an election year because you have the capacity more than anyone else to set the agenda for what the election is about.

JW: If I were the government, I'd be focused on an offensive basis on strengthening the economy and delivering results for the middle class in a budget.

DH: I think the most important thing for the government is the roll out of the carbon pricing rebate. People have to believe in that rebate. The roll out of that is going to be quite determinative of how the campaign will go.

The challenge for the Opposition

JW: You've got to play defence and offence at the same time. They've got to demonstrate to the Canadian people that the government's not worthy of being returned to office for another five years. At the same time, they've got to show that they're on the same side as hardworking Canadians. And I think that's Mr. Scheer's challenge.

The Bernier factor

DH: Scheer needs more votes from the centre, more moderate votes than he's getting, to get past Trudeau. And Bernier is keeping his feet to the fire on that marginal side of the Conservative base. I think that is really going to make it difficult for Scheer to have an offering that looks mainstream and reasonable to the moderates he's trying to get, but keeps that base within his tent and not with Bernier.

JW: At first Bernier didn't look like he was going to be anything more than a little speed bump along the way. I actually think now that he may actually be much more of a problem.

Who to watch

DH: I would watch the Greens. I wouldn't be astonished if the Greens did as well or better than the NDP in this election campaign. Now you have the Greens competitive to win the election in Prince Edward Island. That's not an environmental vote. That's a pox-on-traditional-parties vote. And the combination of the environmental vote and the protest vote could be quite potent for the Greens.

JW: The challenge is we don't have a lot of experience with these kinds of [third] parties actually making a difference. To figure out where this going is a very difficult thing.