Midweek podcast: Will the Liberals' incentive payout pay off at the ballot box?

With less than a year to go before the 2019 federal election, the governing Liberals and the Opposition Tories are firming up their battle plans on the carbon tax fight.

This week the Liberal government announced its plans to slap a carbon tax on the provinces and territories that failed to meet its criteria to join the pan-Canadian framework on climate change.

Residents of Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan can expect to pay more for gas by April, while also receiving "incentive rebates" from the federal government.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer referred to it as a "gimmick" and "tax plan dressed up as an emissions plan." That same day Ontario Premier Doug Ford called it "the worst tax ever, anywhere" and "the most divisive, most regressive tax in Canadian history."

Meanwhile Prime Minister Justin Trudeau painted Conservative governments with the same brush, saying "the conservative movement in this country is determined not to act on the environment," — laying the groundwork for the carbon tax question to be a divisive issue during the 2019 election campaign.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna told The House she's proud to follow her government's carbon pricing plan to the ballot box.

"Canadians will be better off because we are taking action to tackle climate change," she told host Chris Hall. "The real question for Canadians will be where is the plan of the Conservatives to take action on climate change."

McKenna added she's confident that this strategy was the right one.

"I'm absolutely proud to be defending our plan to tackle the environment, tackle climate change and also create good jobs and make sure that Canadians get out ahead."