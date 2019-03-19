Midweek podcast: The Liberals' election year budget

A new budget. $22.8 billion in new spending. And a whole lot of political drama to go along with it.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau decided to table his budget abruptly after threats from the Conservatives that they would attempt to delay the tabling by employing a series of tactics in the House of Commons. Morneau's speech began later in the afternoon, but was quickly drowned out by shouting and yelling from the official opposition, who eventually walked out of the Commons altogether.

It was an attempt to overshadow the actual content of budget 2019.

Affording a new home, Indigenous services, retiring comfortably and getting new skills for your job were all marquee items in Morneau's fourth budget.

What missed the mark? What landed? And what do the calculated politics of this budget say about the Liberal's attack plan for an election year?

We put those questions to the CBC's Parliamentary Bureau Chief Rob Russo and finance reporters Karina Roman and David Cochrane.