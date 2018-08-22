Midweek podcast: The Liberals and Conservatives gear up for 2019 election

They are two very different parties, meeting on two opposite coasts of Canada — yet the issues they are grappling with are quite similar.

The Liberals are hosting their cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., this week, while the Conservatives hold their convention in Halifax, N.S.

While their approaches may differ greatly, discussions about pipelines, immigration and the road to the 2019 election will almost certainly be on both party's agendas.

On Wednesday, the Conservative Party released what it is calling a "fair, orderly and compassionate" vision for Canada's immigration plan, amidst a tense, national debate on the issue.

The planks of the Conservative Party's principles are to encourage immigrants to become self-sufficient, prioritize the most vulnerable when it comes to humanitarian immigration, and match the skills of economic migrants with industries that need workers in Canada.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel said the party will tour the country over the next year to help shape its policies, including closing the loophole on the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Meanwhile in B.C., Trudeau's cabinet is forming a new ad hoc cabinet committee to co-ordinate its response to the recovery and rebuilding effort after the wildfires in that province, similar to an approach taken after fire devastated Fort McMurray, Alta., in 2016.

"Combatting a crisis of this nature involves a great many departments and agencies of the government of Canada," said Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. "The level of engagement and collaboration has been extensive right from the very start."

The CBC's Evan Dyer and former Conservative cabinet minister Jay Hill join us to break down the topics that will occupy the main stage at both party's events.