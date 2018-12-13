Midweek podcast: The 2019 to-do list for the Liberals

As 2018 ends, it rings in an election year.

The issues dividing the three major political parties have been well documented: pipelines, trade and immigration, for starters.

The Liberals are entering the last year of their mandate, hailing accomplishments like low unemployment — but there are also broken promises on their record, such as the vow to reform Canada's electoral system.

December also marks the end of a Parliamentary session, so The House asked Government House Leader Bardish Chagger to walk us through the year that was and the year coming.

She cited the budget implementation bill that will continue to make its way through Parliament when the House of Commons sits again in the new year, and the Indigenous child welfare bill that also will be on the agenda in 2019, as successes for her government.

There's a tight timeline to complete those objectives and others before the campaign season starts, but Chagger told host Chris Hall she thinks that the Liberals "are able to get it done."

One challenge facing the government is the increasing number of senators who sit as independents in the Red Chamber.

They've created hurdles for the House of Commons, sending back many bills with a significant number of amendments.

Chagger said the Senate has "an instrumental role to play," but acknowledged it can make things harder for the government.

"There's different ways and different approaches," she said, adding there are ways to encourage the Senate to move legislation through — such as opening more open communication channels between the two chambers.