Midweek podcast: P.E.I. makes history
Prince Edward Island elected its first minority government ever and made the Greens the official opposition for the first time anywhere in Canada. Chris Hall talks to University of P.E.I. political science professor Don Desserud about the election results and what they might mean for the upcoming federal election.
Listen to the full episode15:18
A bit of history was made this week on Prince Edward Island.
The province elected its first minority government ever and made the Greens the Official Opposition for the first time anywhere in Canada.
In this week's edition of The House podcast, host Chris Hall talks to University of P.E.I. political science professor Don Desserud about the election results and what they might mean for the upcoming federal election.