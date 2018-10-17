Midweek podcast: Legal pot is here

Cannabis is now legal in Canada, but many cities across the country still don't know how much of the revenues will trickle down to them.

To Vicki-May Hamm, the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, that's the biggest challenge moving forward.

"Lots of us don't know what will be the amounts, how it will flow through," she told host Chris Hall.

Since pot is subject to provincial regulations, the tax money collected goes to that government and then cities will have to sort out how much of those profits they can glean.

Hamm explained it's not just extra policing the municipalities will have to pay for. She said cannabis legalization could touch up to 17 different city-level departments — from zoning to bylaw.

Quebec, Ontario and Alberta are the only provinces to have formalized revenue sharing plans.

In Ontario, the government has committed to share $40 million from the tax over the next two years to all municipalities.

B.C. municipalities have requested 40 per cent of the province's pot tax revenue.

Kentucky comes to Canada

ATech Automotive builds training modules for vehicle manufacturers in Kentucky. The company is concerned about what tariffs and trade will mean for their industry with the imposition of the USMCA. (Elise von Scheel/CBC News)

Last week The House crew travelled to Kentucky to speak to politicians and business owners about how the NAFTA negotiations and the continued application of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium are affecting the state of bourbon and horses.

Well, this week U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, who hails from Kentucky, brought business leaders from that state to Ottawa to meet with the prime minister and other parliamentarians​

Liberal MP John McKay, vice-chair of the Canada-United States inter-parliamentary group, says it was helpful for the Canadian side to express how they're unhappy with current situation.

"These tariffs are difficult for us all. The trade relationship between Canada and Kentucky — after all Canada is the number one export destination for Kentucky goods — is imperilled," he said.