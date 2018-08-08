Midweek podcast: Jagmeet Singh sets his sights on B.C. seat

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is finally making his bid for a seat in the House of Commons official.

After 10 months of leading the party from outside the House of Commons, Singh confirmed the speculation Wednesday by announcing he's running in the byelection for the riding of Burnaby South, near Vancouver.

Singh is running to replace outgoing MP Kennedy Stewart, who won the seat in 2015 by 547 votes over the Liberal candidate.

With a Liberal government in power that isn't shy about adopting NDP policies, the party has been trying to carve out a space for itself in the national political conversation. What does the path forward look like for the NDP? How hard will Singh have to work to win over the voters of Burnaby South?

The House host Chris Hall chats with Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, and Sanjay Jeram, a senior political science lecturer at Simon Fraser University, about the future of the NDP heading into next year's election.