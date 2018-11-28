Midweek podcast: GM closure and millennials' money habits

General Motors sent shock waves throughout North America this week when the carmaker announced it was closing four plants, including one in Oshawa, Ont.

The closure of the Oshawa factory will leave more than 2,500 workers out of work. It's also triggering a ripple effect across the Durham area. Auto parts manufacturer Martinrea said it will be forced to close down operations in nearby Ajax, Ont. because the site is entirely dependent on GM's Oshawa assembly line.

The 77 people who work at Martinrea will be offered relocation, said executive chairman Rob Wildeboer.

"You cannot just shrug your shoulders. People are very profoundly affected by this," said Ajax Mayor Steve Parish in an interview on CBC Radio's The House Wednesday.

"When things go wrong with General Motors, it has an impact not just in Oshawa but the surrounding region."

Although Parish said GM's announcement "should have been seen by many people as coming down the road," he's hoping that politicians will now turn their focus to the future.

"Durham region has a particularly talented workforce in the automotive area," he told host Chris Hall.

"There might be a real opportunity for an auto manufacturer that's truly dedicated to electric vehicles and automated vehicles to establish themselves in Oshawa, because certainly all the raw materials are there — the facility, the workforce, its talent and the educational institutions."

Parish also said he wants to see various levels of government and labour leaders put their heads together to find a way forward for his community.

"I think what's needed is for Unifor and the provincial and federal and local governments to get their heads together and say, 'OK, this happened, where do we go from here? What's the industrial strategy for this area that moves us forward with the technologies that people are going to want and need and buy in the future?'

"We shouldn't be looking in the rearview mirror. We should be looking through the windshield into the future."

Parish, who is retiring as mayor this year after more than two decades in the job, ended with words of warning for politicians.

"This is just a microcosm of a much larger problem. The Durham region situation, this is happening everywhere and it needs a very clear, consistent policy developed by the federal, provincial and local governments to deal with this," he said.

Millennials and their money habits

Millenials - those born between 1980 - 2000, now make up one-quarter of Canada's population. (Getty Images)

They're a generational cohort sometimes accused of being lazy and entitled, with a meme-able appetite for pricey Instagram-worthy meals. But Jennifer Robson, author of a new Public Policy Forum report out Wednesday, believes millennials are misunderstood.

"I don't see any evidence that millennials are blowing all their income on avocado toast. They seem to be making reasonable, sound decisions," said the Carleton University professor in an interview on The House Wednesday.

Robson said she took a deep dive into the data on millennials' financial literacy and found some surprisingly positive results.

"What stood out to me was actually, on balance, millennials are doing OK. I say this tongue-in-cheek, but the kids are mostly all right," Robson said.

"There are challenges, to be sure, but if you've got to be a millennial anywhere in the developed world, you won the lottery in Canada."

Robson compared the experiences of millennials — the generation born between 1980 and 2000 — to those of Generation Xers and Boomers at the same age to see how their financial habits stack up against previous generations.

"Millennials are actually more likely than Gen Xers at the same age to have access to a pension at the household level," she said.

"Rates of home ownership actually haven't fallen either. We find in our study that actually, as a group on balance, millennials are no more financially illiterate than Gen Xers and Boomers."

They're also performing well in other areas. Millennial-led families enjoy higher incomes and are as likely as Generation X-led families to budget, according to the report.

Dragged down by debt

While this is good news for millennials, Robson cautioned that they're still carrying more student debt than members of previous generations. That led to one of her study's recommendations to government and policy makers.

"There are existing measures governments have put in place to make it easier for students to repay [loans]," she said. "But half of students carrying debt who are eligible for these programs don't even apply.

"Let's make it easier. Let's proactively contact them to bring them into the system."

Another suggestion in the report is for the Canada Revenue Agency to send a summary of personal financial information back to Canadians after taxes are filed.

"What if we got some simple, straightforward personal information ... that gives us a picture of how we are doing in terms of retirement and savings?" Robson said.

Robson said that, ultimately, designing social policy comes down to creative thinking.

"We've got this linear, traditional model about designing social policy in this country," she told Hall.

"First you go to school, then you move into work, you stick with one job, you pay in, you pay your taxes, and then you retire. And that's not necessarily as tidy an order that current generations and future generations are going to be experiencing."

How should government navigate this challenge?

"The difficulty is always the transition. How do you take a program that exists today, that was purpose-built in the 1950s, and transition it in a way that will be fair both to the people who are currently using it and to current generations?" Robson said.