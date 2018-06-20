Midweek podcast: Canada's struggle to score investments, stay competitive with the U.S.

Canada's tax rates have to be lower to encourage investment here and to stop companies from flocking to the U.S., says a manufacturing industry expert.

Investment is currently leaking across our southern border, Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, told host Chris Hall today on CBC Radio's The House.

A report released by the organization — Canada's largest trade and industry association — showed capital investment growth in Canada is far lower than the OECD average.

"We are a smaller, less attractive market than the U.S.," he said.

It's up to the government now to send a global signal that Canada is the right place to invest, Darby added.

Foreign direct investment in Canada in 2016 was half what it was before the recession in 2005-2007. Meanwhile, global investment the U.S. rose 20 per cent in the same time period.

Six months ago, the U.S. reduced its corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. That move has hurt Canada's competitiveness, as our tax rate remains at 38 per cent.

After that move, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he wanted to observe the results before making any decisions for Canada.

But half a year after those remarks, Darby said it's time to act and lower Canada's tax rate.

"I know it's a tall order, but it's what industry and manufacturers need," he said.

"We think manufacturing is the heart of this economy. We just have to make an intervention."