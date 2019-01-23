Midweek pod: Did the ambassador's China comments cross the line?

Canada's ambassador to China John McCallum raised eyebrows today when he told Chinese-language media that the Huawei executive, Meng Wangzhou, arrested in Vancouver at the request of the United States has a strong case to fight extradition.

Did McCallum cross the line as a diplomat? Or do his comments represent the view of the federal government?

"John McCallum, as our ambassador to China, presumably is seen to be representing the government of Canada and telling the people who are listening to his newscasts that he thinks she's got a strong argument against expedition," said Ottawa defence lawyer Donald Bayne in an interview Wednesday on CBC Radio's The House midweek podcast.

John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, talks to reporters after briefing members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 (Chris Rands/CBC)

Bayne spent years working to free Hassan Diab, the Lebanese-Canadian extradited to France for the 1980 Paris synagogue bombing. Diab was released last year after two French judges ruled the evidence against him wasn't strong enough to take to trial.

Bayne discussed the extradition process with host Chris Hall and the impact McCallum's comments may have on a judge considering the Meng case.

Hall also spoke with Nick Milanovic, a lawyer who teaches at Carleton University's Department of Law and Legal Studies. Milanovic helped draft a private member's bill alongside the NDP's Peter Julian that — if passed — would hold Canadian companies accountable in Canadian courts for violations of international law.

"This is a bill which provides the complainants, or the victims, or the plaintiffs, however you want to term it, the ability to go to court and get themselves a remedy," said Milanovic, who is seeking the NDP nomination in Hamilton East Stoney Creek.

"They don't need to rely on government. It's up to them to get justice and if they want justice, they can come to court and litigate. One of the things this bill deals with is international workers' rights, and environmental rights. There's a crying need for this bill."

The private member's bill, C-331, is up for debate later this spring, but with a federal election scheduled for the fall, the bill is unlikely to pass before then requiring it to be reintroduced when Parliament resumes after the election.