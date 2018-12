Audio

Interview - The Liberal, Conservative and NDP strategists

Chris Hall sits down with our panel of party strategists to look ahead to the 2019 campaign. Liberal Suzanne Cowan, Conservative Hamish Marshall and New Democrat Michael Balagus discuss their tactics, challenges and successes.

