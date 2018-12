Audio

Interview - Sen. Peter Harder on the Red Chamber in 2019

Senator Peter Harder, the government representative in the Senate, tells Chris Hall how an emboldened Senate will deal with the government's legislative priorities before the House rises for the summer.

Senator Peter Harder, the government representative in the Senate, tells Chris Hall how an emboldened Senate will deal with the government's legislative priorities before the House rises for the summer. 9:01

Popular Now Find more popular stories