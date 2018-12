Audio

Feature - Speaker Geoff Regan gives a tour of Centre Block

As the House of Commons moves into a new home for the next decade or so, The House takes a tour of Centre Block with Speaker Geoff Regan to discuss its history and why preserving the building is so important. 16:06

