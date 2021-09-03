CBC Radio's The House: A crucial Quebec campaign
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
The race to win votes in Quebec
No party can afford to ignore the province with the second most seats up for grabs in this federal election. Quebec is also known to swing its support from party to party — from the Liberals to the NDP to the Bloc in just the past 10 years.
To dig deeper into the dynamics at play in the province, the CBC's Spencer Van Dyk speaks with voters in Shefford and Sherbrooke, two key swing ridings in the Eastern Townships. And Antonia Maioni, a professor at McGill University, discusses the broader political dynamics at play in Quebec.
Briefing from the backroom
The federal election campaign has passed the halfway mark and uncertainty abounds. Even though the major parties have now released their platforms and party leaders have completed one debate, the polls remain close and the ballot question unclear.
Three party strategists — the Liberals' campaign co-chair Navdeep Bains, Conservative chief strategist Dan Robertson and NDP campaign director Jennifer Howard — join The House to explain how they've shifted tactics and where they hope to see the race go next.
Who should run the recovery?
Taxing and spending are integral parts of campaign platforms, and Canada's major parties have delivered an array of fiscal promises during this race. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, what do the parties have to say about how taxpayers' dollars should be collected, from whom and how much, and how that money would be spent?
The House hears from a small business owner about struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, before a panel of candidates — Liberal Sean Fraser, Conservative Susan McArthur and Angella MacEwen of the NDP — discuss their parties' pitches.
Postcards from the campaign trail
CBC parliamentary reporters Tom Parry, Nick Boisvert and Evan Dyer highlight some of the more unusual aspects of the current campaign — from the shocking cost of houses on Baffin Island to why an advertising gimmick from the 1920s is now a buzzword in the NDP campaign.
Peering at the polls
Over halfway through the campaign, the Conservatives hold a slight lead on the Liberals, according to CBC's Poll Tracker. But has the first leaders' debate in French shifted the race in Quebec? To answer that question and more, Éric Grenier of The Writ once again joins an extended podcast edition of The House.
The perils of misinformation
This election has already featured at least one high-profile case of alleged misinformation. But is Canada at risk of an organized misinformation campaign like the one experienced in the United States in 2016?
University of Ottawa communications professor Elizabeth Dubois tells host Chris Hall in the extended podcast edition of The House that Canada is more resilient, but it still pays to be cautious.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?