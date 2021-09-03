Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: A crucial Quebec campaign

On this week's show: An in-depth look at the race to win votes in Quebec as The House hears from voters and candidates in the Eastern Townships. Plus — three party strategists break down new campaign developments with just two weeks to go; three MP hopefuls debate the merits of their parties' taxation and spending policies; and, exclusive to the podcast, a snapshot of the latest national polls and a look at the risk of misinformation.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (chef du NPD) and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole with Pierre Bruneau, the TVA moderator, before the French-language debate, Face-à-Face, on Sept. 2. (Martin Chevalier/Pool/Le Journal de Montreal)
CBC News: The House1:06:44A crucial Quebec campaign
On this week’s show: An in-depth look at the race to win votes in Quebec, as The House hears from voters and candidates in the Eastern Townships. Plus — three party strategists break down new campaign developments with just two weeks to go; three MP hopefuls debate the merits of their parties’ taxation and spending policies; and, exclusive to the podcast, a snapshot of the latest national polls and a look at the risk of misinformation. 1:06:44

The race to win votes in Quebec

No party can afford to ignore the province with the second most seats up for grabs in this federal election. Quebec is also known to swing its support from party to party — from the Liberals to the NDP to the Bloc in just the past 10 years. 

To dig deeper into the dynamics at play in the province, the CBC's Spencer Van Dyk speaks with voters in Shefford and Sherbrooke, two key swing ridings in the Eastern Townships. And Antonia Maioni, a professor at McGill University, discusses the broader political dynamics at play in Quebec.

Briefing from the backroom

The federal election campaign has passed the halfway mark and uncertainty abounds. Even though the major parties have now released their platforms and party leaders have completed one debate, the polls remain close and the ballot question unclear. 

Three party strategists — the Liberals' campaign co-chair Navdeep Bains, Conservative chief strategist Dan Robertson and NDP campaign director Jennifer Howard — join The House to explain how they've shifted tactics and where they hope to see the race go next.

Who should run the recovery?

Taxing and spending are integral parts of campaign platforms, and Canada's major parties have delivered an array of fiscal promises during this race. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, what do the parties have to say about how taxpayers' dollars should be collected, from whom and how much, and how that money would be spent? 

The House hears from a small business owner about struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, before a panel of candidates — Liberal Sean Fraser, Conservative Susan McArthur and Angella MacEwen of the NDP — discuss their parties' pitches.

Postcards from the campaign trail

CBC parliamentary reporters Tom Parry, Nick Boisvert and Evan Dyer highlight some of the more unusual aspects of the current campaign — from the shocking cost of houses on Baffin Island to why an advertising gimmick from the 1920s is now a buzzword in the NDP campaign.

Peering at the polls

Over halfway through the campaign, the Conservatives hold a slight lead on the Liberals, according to CBC's Poll Tracker. But has the first leaders' debate in French shifted the race in Quebec? To answer that question and more, Éric Grenier of The Writ once again joins an extended podcast edition of The House.

The perils of misinformation

This election has already featured at least one high-profile case of alleged misinformation. But is Canada at risk of an organized misinformation campaign like the one experienced in the United States in 2016?

University of Ottawa communications professor Elizabeth Dubois tells host Chris Hall in the extended podcast edition of The House that Canada is more resilient, but it still pays to be cautious.

