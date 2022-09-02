CBC Radio's The House: How the World Economic Forum became the target of a global conspiracy theory

CBC News: The House 48:28 How the World Economic Forum became the target of a global conspiracy theory Adrian Monck, managing director of the World Economic Forum, discusses how his organization became the target of conspiracy theories. Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen talks about the government’s decision to cut funding to a group linked to hateful comments. Plus — former premiers Kathleen Wynne and Christy Clark share their experiences of intimidation and threats, and our summer series wraps up with a trip to Alberta to talk with CPC MP Laila Goodridge.

World Economic Forum says conspiracy theories 'poisoning' public debate

The World Economic Forum — best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world's most powerful people in business and politics rub shoulders — is no stranger to criticism. But in in recent years, the organization has become the target of widespread conspiracy theories . Chief among them: that the forum is trying to launch an authoritarian, socialist world government through a plan called " The Great Reset ."

Prominent Conservatives have also taken aim at organization. Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre has said that, should he form a government, his ministers would not be allowed to attend the yearly meeting. Adrian Monck, a managing director at the World Economic Forum, joins The House to talk about the origins of anti-WEF conspiracy theories and what Canadian politicians can do to stop their spread.

Minister discusses decision to cut funding for group linked to racist views

The federal government has cut funding to an organization that has "demonstrated xenophobia, racism and antisemitism," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Questions remain, however, about how the money made its way to the Community Media Advocacy Centre in the first place and how long the minister responsible knew about the situation before the story broke.

Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen joins The House to explain what he is doing to make sure similar mistakes can be avoided in the future.

Backbenchers' backyards: CPC MP Laila Goodridge

In the final instalment of our Backbenchers' Backyards series — where we meet members of Parliament at home in their ridings — The House travels to Fort McMurray-Cold Lake to meet rookie Conservative MP Laila Goodridge.

Former premiers speak out about harassment of female politicians

An incident last week which saw Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland verbally berated during a trip to Grande Prairie, Alta. sparked an outpouring of similar stories from other politicians about their experiences of intimidation and threats.

Former premiers Kathleen Wynne of Ontario and Christy Clark of British Columbia tell host Catherine Cullen what happened to them and how the problem might be addressed.