CBC Radio's The House: How the World Economic Forum became the target of a global conspiracy theory
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
World Economic Forum says conspiracy theories 'poisoning' public debate
The World Economic Forum — best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world's most powerful people in business and politics rub shoulders — is no stranger to criticism. But in in recent years, the organization has become the target of widespread conspiracy theories. Chief among them: that the forum is trying to launch an authoritarian, socialist world government through a plan called "The Great Reset."
Prominent Conservatives have also taken aim at organization. Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre has said that, should he form a government, his ministers would not be allowed to attend the yearly meeting. Adrian Monck, a managing director at the World Economic Forum, joins The House to talk about the origins of anti-WEF conspiracy theories and what Canadian politicians can do to stop their spread.
Minister discusses decision to cut funding for group linked to racist views
The federal government has cut funding to an organization that has "demonstrated xenophobia, racism and antisemitism," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Questions remain, however, about how the money made its way to the Community Media Advocacy Centre in the first place and how long the minister responsible knew about the situation before the story broke.
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen joins The House to explain what he is doing to make sure similar mistakes can be avoided in the future.
Backbenchers' backyards: CPC MP Laila Goodridge
In the final instalment of our Backbenchers' Backyards series — where we meet members of Parliament at home in their ridings — The House travels to Fort McMurray-Cold Lake to meet rookie Conservative MP Laila Goodridge.
Former premiers speak out about harassment of female politicians
An incident last week which saw Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland verbally berated during a trip to Grande Prairie, Alta. sparked an outpouring of similar stories from other politicians about their experiences of intimidation and threats.
Former premiers Kathleen Wynne of Ontario and Christy Clark of British Columbia tell host Catherine Cullen what happened to them and how the problem might be addressed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?