CBC Radio's The House: Can Putin's war be stopped?
Here is what's on this week's episode
Putin escalates in Ukraine, again
Setbacks in Ukraine have prompted a limited mobilization of Russian troops and warnings by President Vladimir Putin that his country could use weapons of mass destruction if Ukraine continues to advance.
That all played out this week against a backdrop of high-level speeches at the United Nations, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Putin's invasion "failing and flailing." Canada's Ambassador to the UN Bob Rae joins The House to discuss developments in the conflict and how the international community should respond.
Canada's cannabis regime is due for a review
Almost four years after recreational marijuana use was legalized in Canada, the government announced this week a long-awaited review of the regulations governing how the drug is treated in this country.
What changes are needed on the business and justice fronts? Two MPs sit down to discuss: Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Don Davies of the NDP.
Quebec election puts spotlight on labour, immigration and integration
Quebecers will head to the polls in less than two weeks to elect a provincial government. One of the hot-button topics in this campaign is immigration. With low birth rates and an aging population, the province is experiencing an acute labour shortage across many sectors.
But the governing Coalition Avenir Québec — the party widely expected to win in October — says the province needs to limit the number of newcomers because of concerns about preserving the French language and Quebec culture. Reporter Kate McKenna explores how debates over immigration, economic development and Quebec culture are playing out on the ground.
Is Quebec's indépendantiste movement a model for Alberta's sovereignty push?
Sovereignty has a long history in Quebec but it has rarely come up over the course of this provincial election. Over in Alberta, however, it has quickly become a political buzzword. The front-runner in Alberta's UCP leadership race, Danielle Smith, is promising greater provincial autonomy and has explicitly called for equality with Quebec.
University of Alberta political scientist Jared Wesley and Leger pollster Christian Bourque sit down to compare and contrast the two movements and discuss how one might influence the other.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?