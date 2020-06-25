CBC Radio's The House: Running through the 6ix for your votes
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Executing the election day
Millions of Canadians will cast their ballots in person on Monday, in the culmination of this country's 44th federal election. But is Canada's electoral system ready for a deluge of democratic action?
Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson joins The House to run through whether the agency is prepared to pull off a uniquely challenging pandemic election day and when Canadians may know the full results.
Striving for the 905
The House takes a deep dive into the 905 region around Toronto, that holy grail of political campaigns with its numerous, sometimes fickle ridings. King–Vaughan is all that and more, being the site of one of the angry protests against Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau early in the campaign.
In this special report, Liberal candidate Deb Schulte and Conservative candidate Anna Roberts explain why the ongoing debate over vaccine mandates is playing out so strongly in suburban-rural King–Vaughan.
The vaccine mandate debate
The debate over mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports has been an animating factor in this election, as the major parties trade barbs and the issue energizes the People's Party of Canada.
At the beginning of May, The House featured a debate between Prof. Françoise Baylis and Dr. Anna Banerji. The two rejoin the program to talk about what they got right and wrong about the prospect of vaccine passports — and what should be done now.
Can the NDP regain Davenport?
In the second part of an in-depth look into GTA ridings, The House hears from voters, candidates Julie Dzerowicz and Alejandra Bravo, and pollster Frank Graves about Davenport: a dense, diverse, downtown Toronto riding.
It was a Liberal stronghold before the NDP broke through there in 2011, only for the Grits to regain the seat four years later. Can the NDP break back into the 416?
Postcards from the campaign trail
It's almost a wrap on the campaign, but CBC reporters are still on the buses, trains and planes as the parties frantically work to squeeze out every last vote. Raffy Boudjikanian, Karina Roman, Hannah Thibedeau and Tom Parry highlight some of the moments you may have missed in the last week before voting day.
Planning the final push
With just two full days of campaigning left, there's only one overarching goal remaining: get out the vote.
A panel of current party strategists — the Liberals' Navdeep Bains, Dan Robertson of the Conservatives and the NDP's Jennifer Howard — convene on this last weekend of the campaign to discuss how the war rooms are responding to last-minute messaging issues and how they've planned the pell-mell sprint to the finish.
What do the final polls portend?
Author and publisher of thewrit.ca Éric Grenier joins an extended podcast version of The House for the final time this campaign to break down the last polls and preview election night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?