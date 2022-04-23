CBC Radio's The House: What can politicians do about the cost of living?

CBC News: The House 49:53 What can politicians do about the cost of living? A mother of four talks about her struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, and two experts weigh in on how political parties might address the problem. Plus — NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks about new measures on affordability announced this week, and political journalists Paul Wells and Tonda MacCharles talk about the return of Parliament and Pierre Poilievre’s first week as leader of the federal Conservatives.

Which party has the best plan to fight inflation?

The prime minister this week introduced a trio of measures to ease the financial pinch for those most affected by high inflation. Just hours later, the new leader of the Opposition claimed those plans would only "pour gasoline on the fire."

The House talks to Missy Anderson, a mother of four, about how the high cost of living is forcing her to make some tough choices. Then, we dig into the political promises — and rhetoric — with University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe and Sean Speer, a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and a former senior economic policy adviser to Stephen Harper.

CBC News: The House 17:09 Which party has the best plan to fight inflation? Missy Anderson, a mother of four, talks about her difficulty coping with the cost of living and experts Trevor Tombe and Sean Speer discuss the politics and policy of possible solutions.

Singh trumpets dental plan

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took credit for this week's announcements targeting the cost of living. His party had made its support for the government contingent on dental care.

But will the NDP be rewarded by voters come the next election? Or will new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — with his explicit appeals to working-class voters — claim those votes? Host Catherine Cullen meets Singh in his parliamentary office to discuss.

CBC News: The House 9:31 Jagmeet Singh trumpets dental plan as fight over working class vote heats up NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks about new federal measures announced this week that are aimed at helping ease the affordability issue, and reacts to Pierre Poilievre’s election as Conservative leader.

It's (still) not easy being Green

In the last week, the interim leader of the Green Party has made accusations of systemic discrimination, the party president has resigned and a staffer sent an email suggesting the party's two MPs threatened to leave and sit as Independents — though both say they don't plan to do so. Can the party survive the latest turmoil, coming so soon after former leader Annamie Paul made allegations of racism and misogyny?

Interim leader Amita Kuttner, outgoing party president Lorraine Rekmans, pollster Shachi Kurl, party staffer Kayne Alleyne-Adams and author James Marshall reflect on why, once again, it's not easy being Green.

CBC News: The House 8:49 It's (still) not easy being Green: Accusations mar leadership race The CBC’s David Thurton talks with interim leader Amita Kuttner, outgoing party president Lorraine Rekmans and others about internal strife within the Green party.

Feisty first week for Poilievre

The House of Commons was recalled earlier this week so MPs could commemorate the death of the Queen. The return, with a new Conservative leader at the front of the Opposition benches, marks the start of a new phase in Canadian politics — the leadup to the next federal election.

Political journalists Paul Wells and Tonda MacCharles join The House to talk about what the former calls the coming "long campaign" and how Poilievre has performed in his first week as Conservative leader.