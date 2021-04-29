CBC Radio's The House: The campaign in wild rose country
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
What matters to Alberta?
In a special edition of The House co-produced with CBC's Alberta political podcast West of Centre, the program digs deep into the politics of the province, often overlooked in federal elections because it is perceived as a largely Conservative stronghold.
But with the unpopularity of UCP Premier Jason Kenney, could the blue wall be breached this time? Co-hosts Chris Hall and Kathleen Petty sit down with a focus group of Albertans to hear what they have to say about the leaders, the parties and their policies, and whether the Conservative vote is guaranteed.
Moving on from oil and gas
The politics of Alberta has long been focused on its economy. But with the oil and gas industry facing long-term decline, what do those workers do now?
The House visits the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology to meet some of those looking to retrain into a new industry, and Lewis Lix, a former oil and gas worker, talks about his journey to a new career and his continued concerns for the future.
Winning Albertan hearts, minds and votes
Can changing political trends in Alberta shake up how it votes in this federal election? Three strategists join Chris Hall and Kathleen Petty to discuss the question: Zain Velji, host of The Strategists podcast and former federal Liberal staffer; Katy Merrifield, former director of communications for Conservative Premier Jason Kenney and now a VP at Wellington Advocacy; and Leah Ward, former director of communications for Rachel Notley and director of campaigns for Metric Strategies.
Orange in a sea of blue
There was just one non-Conservative riding in Alberta going into this election — an NDP-held seat in Edmonton. Can Jagmeet Singh's federal party capitalize on strong support for its provincial counterpart helmed by Rachel Notley?
The NDP candidate in Edmonton Griesbach, Blake Desjarlais, discusses pipeline policy and his party's vision for the province.
Alberta's fourth wave
Some Albertan doctors are once more warning about an imminent collapse of the province's health-care system, as new daily COVID-19 cases regularly top 1,000.
Dr. Neeja Bakshi speaks with Chris Hall about the ongoing crisis, how it's affecting health-care workers and how it might be stopped.
Breaking down a key federal debate
The only English-language debate of this federal election cycle is over. Journalists Jen Gerson of The Line and Joel-Denis Bellavance of La Presse join The House to break down what the affair meant for the leaders, parties and voters.
Polling pulse check
With just one full week of campaigning left before most voters will cast their ballots on election day, thewrit.ca's Éric Grenier once again joins an extended podcast version of The House to discuss what the polls can tell us about the state of the race.
