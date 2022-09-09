CBC Radio's The House: A new reign in Canada

CBC News: The House 48:31 A new reign in Canada On this week’s show: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and leadership. An expert in Canadian governance breaks down the impact of the transfer of power to King Charles III. An Indigenous environmental activist talks about meeting the new King earlier this year. Plus — we speak to young Conservatives about voting in a new party leader.

Canada's new King

With the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III became Canada's new head of state .

So what can Canada expect from a monarch who is known for his strong views on the environment? Will he be as apolitical as his mother?

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney reflects on Elizabeth's legacy and the challenges ahead for Charles. Canadian governance expert Philippe Lagassé discusses the changes we can expect over the days and weeks to come. And Indigenous environmental activist Dahti Tsetso talks about meeting with Canada's new King earlier this year and shares her thoughts about his stance on climate change.

Conservative coronation

The Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader Saturday and Pierre Poilievre is widely expected to take the party reins.

Some polls have suggested his brand of politics is drawing young people to the Conservatives, contradicting the typical voting patterns of youth.

Host Catherine Cullen speaks to young party members for their perspective and journalists Stephanie Levitz and Shannon Proudfoot weigh in on what to expect from the leadership vote.