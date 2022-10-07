CBC Radio's The House: Will Alberta's new premier cause constitutional chaos?
Here is what's on this week's episode
A new future for Alberta
Candidate Danielle Smith ran for the leadership of the United Conservative Party on a message of securing autonomy for Alberta and standing up to Ottawa. Will premier-designate Danielle Smith follow through on her leadership race rhetoric? And what would that mean for the rest of Canada?
Smith joins host Catherine Cullen to discuss her approach to dealing with Ottawa. Then we hear from Zain Velji, a federal Liberal strategist and partner at Northweather, and Katy Merrifield, a former staffer for Premier Jason Kenney and vice-president of Wellington Advocacy.
How should Canada respond to the Iranian protests?
Iranian women have been burning their hijabs, cutting their hair and taking to the streets to demand regime change in the weeks since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. CBC's Nahayat Tizhoosh spoke to some protesters about why they feel compelled to risk everything for a dream of a brighter future — and what they want Canada to do in response to the protests.
On Friday, the federal government announced it would bar thousands of members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from entering Canada. Former Department of National Defence analyst and University of Ottawa Iran expert Thomas Juneau lays out the options that are open to the government.
How stable is Canada's electricity grid?
Thousands of Canadians were left without power in Atlantic Canada for more than a week after Fiona hit — and many still don't have it. It's not a rare experience in this age of severe storms and other extreme weather events. How reliable are Canada's electrical grids in the face of climate change?
Kristen van de Beizenbos, an associate professor of law at the University of Calgary, and Bruce Lourie, president of the environmental organization Ivey Foundation, tell host Catherine Cullen that Canada needs to invest massively in its electricity infrastructure and regions must start co-operating to ensure the lights stay on for all.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?