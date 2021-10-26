CBC Radio's The House: Meet the ministers

48:31 Meet the ministers On this week’s show: the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society’s Cindy Blackstock reacts to the move to pause litigation in the government’s ongoing First Nations child welfare case. Plus — new Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen details plans to tackle his portfolio, ministers Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault discuss their new climate roles as they head off to COP26, and former ministers Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan offer their thoughts on the new cabinet. 48:31

The question of compensation for First Nations children

The federal government filed notice Friday of an appeal of a ruling that ordered Canada to compensate First Nations children and relatives who were discriminated against by federal underfunding of on-reserve child welfare systems. At the same time, federal ministers involved in the decision also committed to compensating those harmed and to fixing the system itself.

The government said their filing Friday was a "protective appeal" and that litigation would be paused while negotiations continue between the government and parties representing those who had been harmed. The government, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations plan to sit down to negotiate an agreement by December.

Host Chris Hall spoke with the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, Cindy Blackstock, to get her reaction to the news late Friday.

8:47 The question of compensation for First Nations children Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, reacts to the move to pause litigation in the government’s ongoing First Nations child welfare case. 8:47

Home-ing in on the housing crisis

Though there is some disagreement on solutions, all major parties agree on the problem: for many, housing is unaffordable in Canada. Ahmed Hussen has had the issue handed to him as the new minister of housing.

Can he tackle a cross-jurisdictional issue that is affecting people's lives right now, but may take years to fix? The new minister sits down with host Chris Hall to discuss.

10:05 Home-ing in on the housing crisis Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen discusses potential solutions to the complex, cross-jurisdictional crisis at the heart of his newly created portfolio. 10:05

How Canada can help turn down the heat

The world is on track for 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming, according to a new UN report out this week — and that's even taking current climate commitments into account.

The House hears from the head of the UN Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, about what countries like Canada need to do to avoid that "completely unimaginable" scenario.

5:46 How Canada can help turn down the heat Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, points out what countries like Canada can do to avoid the "completely unimaginable" scenario of a 2.7-degree rise in average global temperature. 5:46

Will Canada increase its climate ambition?

As the head of the UN Environment Programme calls for greater political action on climate, The House speaks to the two ministers charged with making that happen: new Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and new Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

The two sat down with host Chris Hall prior to taking off for COP26 in Glasgow to discuss the transition into their new portfolios.

13:14 Will Canada increase its climate ambition? Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson sit down with host Chris Hall before taking off for COP26 in Glasgow to respond to the UN's calls and to discuss the transition into their new portfolios. 13:14

Because it's 2021

Women now head some of the most powerful portfolios in the Canadian government: finance, foreign affairs and defence.

Former ministers Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan sit down with Chris Hall to talk about what they think of the appointments — and what the new ministers bring to these top jobs.