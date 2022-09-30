CBC Radio's The House — Battle for influence: Canada's foreign minister on dealing with a dangerous world
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Canada's shifting foreign policy
The threat of a dirty bomb attack is just the latest concern about Russia's war on Ukraine, a conflict that is fast reshaping global politics. Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined how Canada will tackle this new geopolitical reality by focusing on trade with friendly nations.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly sits down with host Catherine Cullen to discuss this approach, while Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong offers his party's take. Then, former diplomat Michael Small and the Business Council of Canada's Goldy Hyder discuss whether Canada is really ready to embrace "friendshoring."
Why are so many federal and provincial politicians moving into the mayor's chair?
Ontario voters elected at least a dozen former MPs or MPPs to be their mayors this week. Are some attempting to resurrect their careers — or is city hall simply a better place to work?
CBC's Emma Godmere speaks to newly elected Ontario mayors Andrea Horwath, Alex Nuttall and Ken Boshcoff about why they made the switch. Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, Winnipeg political analyst Shannon Sampert and Samara Centre for Democracy Executive Director Sabreena Delhon also weigh in on the lure of municipal politics.
Breaking down the third week of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act earlier this year heard from a variety of police leaders this week about their efforts to bring to an end protests that became entrenched in downtown Ottawa for nearly a month. Next week, leaders of that convoy protest will get a chance to tell their side of the story.
CBC Ottawa reporter Shaamini Yogaretnam and Globe and Mail parliamentary reporter Marieke Walsh join the program to analyze what we've learned so far and preview next week's testimony.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?