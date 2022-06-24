CBC Radio's The House: Minister calls for culture shift on disabilities
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
The perilous state of policing in Canada
Police leadership across Canada is facing significant criticism over a series of high-profile and contentious events: the convoy protests in Ottawa earlier this year, the RCMP's handling of the Nova Scotia murders in 2020 and the stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation last month. Among officers, morale is low, recruitment is difficult and fear for safety is high with four police officers having died on duty in recent weeks.
What is the state of policing in Canada right now, in the midst of controversy and calls for reform? Former police chief and B.C. solicitor general Kash Heed and University of Ottawa associate professor Michael Kempa join The House to discuss.
Canadians with disabilities hungry for Bill C-22
Roughly one million working-age Canadians with a disability live in poverty. The House hears from a single mother in B.C. about how she is cutting back on food while living on the province's monthly disability benefit.
Then, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough talks about Bill C-22, the legislation set to create a disability benefit for working-age Canadians. Qualtrough also responds to claims that some Canadians with disabilities are exploring medical assistance in dying because they can't get the support they need.
The House turns 45 and looks back at the dawn of parliamentary broadcasting
Before 1977, voters didn't really have a window into Parliament unless they travelled to Ottawa and watched from the galleries in person. The introduction of cameras heralded a new era of gavel-to-gavel coverage of the House of Commons — and led CBC to launch this very program on October 22, 1977.
In honour of The House's birthday, and to reflect on 45 years of parliamentary broadcasting from TV to TikTok, host Catherine Cullen sits down with two longtime former MPs who were present in the Commons when the cameras were first switched on: Perrin Beatty, former Progressive Conservative MP and minister, now president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; and Ralph Goodale, former Liberal MP and minister, now Canada's high commissioner to the U.K.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?