CBC Radio's The House: Trust, truth and reconciliation

CBC News: The House 48:39 Trust, truth and reconciliation On this week’s show: Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., expands on the efforts to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson looks ahead to COP26. AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald reflects on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Plus — former top bureaucrat Michael Wernick warns of a “virus of intolerance” in politics and longtime MP Scott Simms bids farewell to the Hill. 48:39

America, Meng and the Michaels

It's been a week since Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after enduring more than 1,000 days in prison under harsh conditions in China.

Canada's ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, joins The House to discuss the role the U.S. played in securing their release, and what the event means for our relationship with our closest and most important ally.

CBC News: The House 9:42 America, Meng and the Michaels Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman discusses the role of the U.S. in securing the release of the two Michaels and the impact on the relationship between the two countries. 9:42

Trudeau, truth and reconciliation

Canada observed its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week. Establishing a statutory holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action — though it has now embroiled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a controversy over his decision to fly with his family to Tofino, B.C. on that day.

National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald joins host Chris Hall with her reaction to Trudeau's trip and the federal government's pledges on reconciliation.

CBC News: The House 11:48 Trudeau, truth and reconciliation AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald reflects on Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — and reacts to Justin Trudeau’s trip to Tofino on the day. 11:48

The countdown to COP26

In less than a month, world leaders will gather in Glasgow for COP26 — an event U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry has called "the last, best hope" to act on the climate crisis.

In advance of the meeting, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has been tasked with helping to ensure wealthy countries follow through on a $100-billion climate financing goal to help developing nations deal with rising temperatures. Are countries ponying up? And how likely is it that significant climate agreements will come out of November's conference?

Wilkinson joins The House from Milan, Italy, where he is meeting with fellow environment and energy ministers from around the world in advance of the Glasgow summit.

CBC News: The House 7:26 The countdown to COP26 Ahead of November’s UN climate summit, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson discusses the effort to secure financing commitments from wealthy nations and expectations around reaching new climate agreements. 7:26

A 'virus of intolerance' in the body politic

This country's former top public servant once warned the level of political discourse in Canada had sunk so low he feared a politician here could be assassinated.

Michael Wernick talks to Chris Hall about the "virus of intolerance" he believes has taken root in Canadian politics, and gives his advice to would-be prime ministers on priorities and managing prickly personalities in cabinet.

CBC News: The House 9:16 A “virus of intolerance” in the body politic Former top bureaucrat Michael Wernick details the toxicity he believes has taken root in Canadian politics and offers advice to would-be prime ministers on managing priorities and personalities in cabinet. 9:16

Longtime MP says goodbye to the Hill

An election that changed little in the makeup of Parliament has still had a profound personal effect on those involved — people who will be walking the Hill as elected officials for the first time, and those who are packing up their offices and heading home.

Scott Simms has served his rural Newfoundland riding for 17 years as an MP, but that journey ended last month . He sits down with Chris Hall to reflect on what's changed in politics and what might come next in life after Parliament.