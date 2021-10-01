CBC Radio's The House: Trust, truth and reconciliation
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
America, Meng and the Michaels
It's been a week since Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after enduring more than 1,000 days in prison under harsh conditions in China.
Canada's ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, joins The House to discuss the role the U.S. played in securing their release, and what the event means for our relationship with our closest and most important ally.
Trudeau, truth and reconciliation
Canada observed its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week. Establishing a statutory holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action — though it has now embroiled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a controversy over his decision to fly with his family to Tofino, B.C. on that day.
National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald joins host Chris Hall with her reaction to Trudeau's trip and the federal government's pledges on reconciliation.
The countdown to COP26
In less than a month, world leaders will gather in Glasgow for COP26 — an event U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry has called "the last, best hope" to act on the climate crisis.
In advance of the meeting, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has been tasked with helping to ensure wealthy countries follow through on a $100-billion climate financing goal to help developing nations deal with rising temperatures. Are countries ponying up? And how likely is it that significant climate agreements will come out of November's conference?
Wilkinson joins The House from Milan, Italy, where he is meeting with fellow environment and energy ministers from around the world in advance of the Glasgow summit.
A 'virus of intolerance' in the body politic
This country's former top public servant once warned the level of political discourse in Canada had sunk so low he feared a politician here could be assassinated.
Michael Wernick talks to Chris Hall about the "virus of intolerance" he believes has taken root in Canadian politics, and gives his advice to would-be prime ministers on priorities and managing prickly personalities in cabinet.
Longtime MP says goodbye to the Hill
An election that changed little in the makeup of Parliament has still had a profound personal effect on those involved — people who will be walking the Hill as elected officials for the first time, and those who are packing up their offices and heading home.
Scott Simms has served his rural Newfoundland riding for 17 years as an MP, but that journey ended last month. He sits down with Chris Hall to reflect on what's changed in politics and what might come next in life after Parliament.
