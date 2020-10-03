Skip to Main Content
CBC Radio's The House: A federal focus on Indigenous relations
CBC Radio's The House: A federal focus on Indigenous relations

On this week’s show: Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo discusses Friday’s federal meeting on discrimination against Indigenous people in Canada’s health-care system. Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont examines the ongoing lobster fishery dispute in southwest Nova Scotia. Plus, a panel of MPs debates the opposition’s bid to continue investigating the WE affair, and the CBC’s Tanya Fletcher breaks down the B.C. election.

The slogan 'Justice for Joyce' has been heard across Quebec since Joyce Echaquan was subjected to racist slurs as she lay dying in one of the province's hospitals last month. On Friday, federal cabinet ministers convened an emergency meeting with members of the Indigenous community to address systemic racism in Canada's health-care system. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
CBC News: The House50:01A federal focus on Indigenous relations
On this week's show: Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo discusses Friday's federal meeting on discrimination against Indigenous people in Canada's health-care system. Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont examines the ongoing lobster fishery dispute in southwest Nova Scotia. Plus, a panel of MPs debate the opposition's bid to continue investigating the WE affair and the CBC's Tanya Fletcher breaks down the B.C. election.

