CBC Radio's The House: A federal focus on Indigenous relations
On this week’s show: Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo discusses Friday’s federal meeting on discrimination against Indigenous people in Canada’s health-care system. Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont examines the ongoing lobster fishery dispute in southwest Nova Scotia. Plus, a panel of MPs debates the opposition’s bid to continue investigating the WE affair, and the CBC’s Tanya Fletcher breaks down the B.C. election.
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
CBC Radio ·
CBC News: The House50:01A federal focus on Indigenous relations
