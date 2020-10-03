CBC Radio's The House: A federal focus on Indigenous relations

On this week’s show: Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo discusses Friday’s federal meeting on discrimination against Indigenous people in Canada’s health-care system. Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont examines the ongoing lobster fishery dispute in southwest Nova Scotia. Plus, a panel of MPs debates the opposition’s bid to continue investigating the WE affair, and the CBC’s Tanya Fletcher breaks down the B.C. election.

