CBC Radio's The House: A dose of reality
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Global tax deal dilemma
A new tax deal between 136 countries has been hailed as "historic" and a "landmark" agreement to tax multinational corporations.
But one provision of the agreement would force Canada to shelve its own proposed tax on digital services. Some anti-poverty campaigners are calling the new global deal "a gigantic tax break" for tech giants.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland joins The House to explain why Canada pushed for the global tax agreement.
The nurses who haven't gotten their shots
Doctors and nurses in Quebec have another month to get their COVID-19 shots or face suspension without pay, after the province pushed back its original vaccine mandate deadline this week. Officials cited fears of a staffing crisis because thousands of health care workers remain unvaccinated or have only had a single dose.
As similar deadlines loom in other provinces, and with different mandates in place across the country, what challenges could confront health care systems across Canada? Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, sits down with Chris Hall to discuss.
Debunking the dewormer conspiracy
A medication primarily used to treat parasites in horses has become the subject of conspiracy theories in both the United States and Canada claiming it's a cure for COVID-19.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently denounced publicly the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and the provincial health authority released an editorial stating there is no scientific evidence supporting its use in the pandemic.
How did ivermectin gain such a following? And why has it become a symbol of the right-left divide in the United States and Canada? Journalist Kiera Butler and University of Alberta professor Tim Caulfield discuss.
Flight from a fallen Afghanistan
In August, The House spoke with a man who had worked as a contractor with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan — and was left behind as the Taliban conquered the country.
Now, he, his wife and four children have made it to neighbouring Pakistan and will soon be arriving in Canada. He joins The House to discuss the journey out of his home country and his hopes for the future.
Can Canada help the new Afghanistan?
Thousands of Afghans have fled their country since Kabul fell to the Taliban. Almost 40 million people remain. Jobs in government and with NGOs disappeared overnight. The country's economy is in freefall.
The House welcomes two experts in international development to talk about how Canada should funnel aid to the people of Afghanistan — and whether the best strategy will have to involve the Taliban.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?