CBC Radio's The House: Is Freeland doing enough for struggling Canadians?
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Freeland defends her government's economic outlook
For years, the Liberal government has focused much of its attention on Canada's middle class "and those working hard to join it." It's those families, not just lower-income Canadians, who are now feeling the pinch of high inflation, Melody Horton of Chester, Nova Scotia tells host Catherine Cullen.
Then, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses whether her government has struck the right balance between help for Canadians and spending restraint.
Canada's contentious notwithstanding clause
Ontario Premier Doug Ford passed back-to-work legislation this week to try to stop a strike by education workers — and used the notwithstanding clause to prevent a court challenge. There are now calls for the federal government to do something about the contentious clause.
CBC's Jennifer Chevalier explores the long-running debate with constitutional experts and former provincial cabinet ministers, including Benoît Pelletier, Wally Oppal, Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, Carissima Mathen and Geoff Sigalet.
The Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protest leaders
The leaders behind the occupation of downtown Ottawa testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry this week, revealing new details about the aims of the movement's organizers and the divisions among them.
Barbara Perry, a professor who studies right-wing movements and extremism in Canada at Ontario Tech University, tells host Catherine Cullen what was learned about the self-described "Freedom Convoy" from this week's testimony.
Will half a million immigrants ease Canada's labour woes?
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced this week that Canada wants to settle 500,000 new permanent residents per year by 2025. The government argues more newcomers are needed to fill labour gaps. With millions of immigration applications already backlogged and housing prices still soaring in regions across the country, is it the right move?
Mikal Skuterud, professor of economics at the University of Waterloo, and Michael Haan, associate professor of sociology at Western University, discuss the benchmarks for success in Canada's immigration policies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?