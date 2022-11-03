CBC Radio's The House: Is Freeland doing enough for struggling Canadians?

CBC News: The House 49:26 Is Freeland doing enough for struggling Canadians? The House hears from a Canadian struggling to keep up with rising costs, before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland details the government’s plan for the economy. Extremism expert Barbara Perry discusses what she saw this week at the Emergencies Act inquiry. Plus — the CBC’s Jennifer Chevalier takes an in-depth look at the debate over the notwithstanding clause, and two experts analyze the potential effects of new immigration targets.

Freeland defends her government's economic outlook

For years, the Liberal government has focused much of its attention on Canada's middle class "and those working hard to join it." It's those families, not just lower-income Canadians, who are now feeling the pinch of high inflation, Melody Horton of Chester, Nova Scotia tells host Catherine Cullen.

Then, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses whether her government has struck the right balance between help for Canadians and spending restraint.

CBC News: The House 15:16 Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defends her government's economic outlook Nova Scotia resident Melody Horton describes selling her house due to rising costs, then Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland explains her government’s approach to the economy and the fall economic statement.

Canada's contentious notwithstanding clause

Ontario Premier Doug Ford passed back-to-work legislation this week to try to stop a strike by education workers — and used the notwithstanding clause to prevent a court challenge. There are now calls for the federal government to do something about the contentious clause.

CBC's Jennifer Chevalier explores the long-running debate with constitutional experts and former provincial cabinet ministers, including Benoît Pelletier, Wally Oppal, Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, Carissima Mathen and Geoff Sigalet.

CBC News: The House 10:33 Canada’s contentious notwithstanding clause Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause is raising questions about whether it could be repealed. CBC’s Jennifer Chevalier explores why Section 33 was introduced and the debates it has prompted since.

The Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protest leaders

The leaders behind the occupation of downtown Ottawa testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry this week, revealing new details about the aims of the movement's organizers and the divisions among them.

Barbara Perry, a professor who studies right-wing movements and extremism in Canada at Ontario Tech University, tells host Catherine Cullen what was learned about the self-described "Freedom Convoy" from this week's testimony.

CBC News: The House 10:30 The Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protest leaders Barbara Perry, an expert on far-right extremism, explains what this week’s testimony by leaders of the “Freedom Convoy” tells us about their movement.

Will half a million immigrants ease Canada's labour woes?

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced this week that Canada wants to settle 500,000 new permanent residents per year by 2025. The government argues more newcomers are needed to fill labour gaps. With millions of immigration applications already backlogged and housing prices still soaring in regions across the country, is it the right move?

Mikal Skuterud, professor of economics at the University of Waterloo, and Michael Haan, associate professor of sociology at Western University, discuss the benchmarks for success in Canada's immigration policies.