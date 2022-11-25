CBC Radio's The House: Trudeau takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry

CBC News: The House 48:29 Trudeau takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry On this week’s show: The Prime Minister appeared at the Emergencies Act inquiry – journalists Tonda MacCharles and Paul Wells discuss his testimony. Then, the mayor of a town devastated by floods reacts to the new National Adaptation Strategy. Plus — Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault explain how they’ll co-lead the Greens, The House looks into Alberta’s upcoming Sovereignty Act and Estonian President Alar Karis discusses Russian aggression.

The prime minister takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry

The Emergencies Act inquiry's final week of witness testimony culminated in a day-long cross-examination of the person who invoked the Act to clear the convoy protests: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Host Catherine Cullen is joined by two journalists who have been closely watching the PM and the last six weeks of witness testimony, document dumps and screencaps of ministers' texts. Tonda MacCharles and Paul Wells comb through what's been unearthed so far, and the questions that remain.

CBC News: The House 12:51 The Prime Minister takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry Journalists Tonda MacCharles and Paul Wells reflect on the Prime Minister’s testimony at the Emergencies Act inquiry, and what’s been revealed over the past 6 weeks of hearings

Can Canada's climate adaptation plan save communities like Merritt, B.C.?

On Thursday, the federal government unveiled its long-awaited National Adaptation Strategy, featuring $1.6 billion in new investments intended to protect communities from future natural disasters.

In Merritt, B.C., residents are still recovering from last year's catastrophic flooding, which forced the entire city to evacuate. Local leaders estimate they'll need more than $100 million to hold back the Nicola and Coldwater rivers the next time disaster strikes.

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz explains the help his city needs and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair explains the government's capacity to help.

CBC News: The House 9:55 Can Canada’s climate adaptation plan save communities like Merritt, B.C.? The mayor of Merritt, B.C., which was devastated by floods last year, reacts to the release of the National Adaptation Strategy.

The Green Party hopes to turn over a new leaf

There's a familiar face returning to the helm of the Green Party, but this time Elizabeth May will be joined by someone new: Jonathan Pedneault.

The two ran as co-leaders in the Greens' leadership race. But with low turnout for the vote (a little over a third of all party members cast a ballot) and national support that plummeted in the last election, can the party bounce back?

Host Catherine Cullen heads up to Parliament Hill to ask May and Pedneault about their plans.

CBC News: The House 9:01 The Green Party hopes to turn over a new leaf The newly elected leaders of the Green Party, Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault, join The House to discuss the party’s future.

Will Danielle Smith's sovereignty act find support among Albertans?

Premier Danielle Smith will officially take her seat in Alberta's legislature next week. Topping her list of legislative priorities is the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act — legislation she claims would allow the province to refuse to enforce federal laws it finds jurisdictionally intrusive.

But neither Smith nor the legislation appear to have strong support in the polls. So how can the new premier satisfy her base while winning over skeptical voters?

CBC spoke to pollster Janet Brown, University of Calgary professor Lisa Young and strategist Melissa Caouette, among others, to find out.

CBC News: The House 8:09 Will Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act find support among Albertans? Premier Danielle Smith is set to introduce her Sovereignty Act, despite polls showing little support for the idea. The House speaks to political watchers and party members about the controversial legislation and how Albertans might be won over.

Estonia's president warns of Russia's 'imperial' ambitions

The world is watching Russia's war on Ukraine — but if you live in Estonia, you're watching it from close up.

Estonia shares 300 kilometres of border with Russia. Estonian President Alar Karis was in Canada this week and he told host Catherine Cullen how his country is coping with Russia's "imperial" ambitions.