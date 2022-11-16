CBC Radio's The House: The fight against Russian aggression, Chinese interference
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
The war in Ukraine and the summit in Halifax
The Halifax International Security Forum, an annual gathering of top military and intelligence leaders from around the world, was focused in large part this weekend on the war in Ukraine.
The House hears from Senior Lt. Yuliia Mykytenko of Ukraine's Armed Forces about the fight in the Donetsk region. Then, U.S. Sen. James Risch, ranking Republican on the Senate foreign relations committee, discusses whether his party's control of the House of Representatives will mean a tightening of the U.S. purse strings.
Plus, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen talks about bipartisan efforts to fund the war and Defence Minister Anita Anand discusses this week's half-billion-dollar pledge from Canada.
How should Canada fight foreign interference from China?
A Hydro-Québec employee accused of spying for China and stealing trade secrets. An emergency committee meeting to investigate fresh claims of Chinese interference in federal politics. Both stories this week raised questions about the threat China poses to Canada's national security.
The House hears from two experts about the extent of the problem and what can be done — Dan Stanton, former CSIS intelligence officer and current instructor in national security at the University of Ottawa, and Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a former assistant deputy minister and now a senior fellow in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa.
More global reaction to Trudeau's latest international trip
The prime minister encountered some turbulence on his recent trip to the G20 summit when a brief interaction with Xi Jinping prompted headlines claiming that Justin Trudeau had been "berated," "lectured" and even "humiliated" by the Chinese leader. He also tweeted — and then deleted — misinformation about the Iranian regime.
Susan Delacourt of the Toronto Star and Stuart Thomson of The Hub discuss how the week's events affected Trudeau's reputation on the world stage.
