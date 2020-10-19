The House · New

CBC Radio's The House: Second wave rising

On this week’s show: The House takes stock of Canada's patchwork response to the COVID-19 pandemic and considers Australia’s response as cases surge. We catch up with new Green Party leader Annamie Paul. Alberta's representative in Washington talks about working with the incoming Biden administration. And a Canadian special adviser to the World Health Organization speaks about equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

