Skip to Main Content
The House·New

CBC Radio's The House: Good COP, bad COP

On this week’s show: Laura Lynch, host of CBC's What on Earth, and U.K. climate envoy John Murton discuss pledges at the UN climate conference COP26, and the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador speaks about the cyber attack on his province's health care system.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Arlo, from Glasgow, holds a sign saying 'Don't COP out on our future." (Kyle Bakx/CBC)
48:32Good COP, bad COP
CBC's Laura Lynch and U.K. climate envoy John Murton discuss pledges at COP26. Plus — the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador discusses the cyber attack on his province's healthcare system; the head of the Canadian Centre of Cyber Security on what can be done to prevent future attacks; and former environment minister Catherine McKenna and youth climate activist Meredith Adler talk about women leaders in the climate fight. 48:32

Has the world done enough?

A flurry of announcements marked the first week of COP26 in Glasgow. The House connects with the CBC's Laura Lynch at the climate conference to discuss which of the pledges will actually help the world keep "1.5 alive."

6:52Has the world done enough?
A flurry of announcements have marked the first week of COP26 in Glasgow. The House speaks with CBC's Laura Lynch at the climate conference about which of the pledges will actually help the world keep "1.5 alive." 6:52

The U.K.'s triple-C-tree plea

Cash. Coal. Cars. And trees. Those were the climate priorities set by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the lead-up to COP26. The House speaks to the host country's climate envoy John Murton about how announcements on each of those files are unfolding at the summit.

10:03The U.K.'s triple-C-tree plea
The House speaks with the U.K.s climate envoy John Murton to talk about whether countries have made sufficient pledges on the goals on the conference: “coal, cars, cash and trees.” 10:03

Women leading on climate

From Patricia Espinosa to Greta Thunberg, some of the biggest names in the fight against climate change are women. Former environment minister Catherine McKenna is launching the Women Leading Climate initiative at COP26 to get future female leaders around the world involved in the climate movement. 

She joins The House, along with Student Energy leader Meredith Adler, to discuss the impact women and girls are having on the movement.

9:46Women leading on climate
Former environment minister Catherine McKenna and Student Energy leader Meredith Adler join The House to discuss the impact women and girls are having in the fight against climate change. 9:46

Newfoundland's digital disarray

Newfoundland's health care system is still struggling to recover from a major cyber attack that experts say looks like ransomware. Services have been cut back to the bare bones and many procedures — including chemotherapy — have been cancelled.

Premier Andrew Furey joins Chris Hall to discuss what the province is doing to get the health care system back up and running. Then the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Sami Khoury, talks about what Canada can do to guard against future cyber chaos.

13:13Newfoundland's digital disarray
Premier Andrew Furey joins Chris Hall to explain what the province is doing to get its healthcare system back up and running after a major cyberattack, then the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Sami Khoury, talks about what Canada can do to guard against future cyber chaos. 13:13

Sexual misconduct in the armed forces

This week, new Defence Minister Anita Anand accepted a recommendation from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to strip the military justice system of its authority to investigate and prosecute cases of sexual misconduct in Canada's military.

But will civilian courts taking over bring justice to survivors and victims? Sam Samplonius — co-chair of It's Not Just 700, an advocacy group fighting sexual misconduct in the military — gives her perspective.

4:28Sexual misconduct in the armed forces
Civilian authorities will now take over jurisdiction from the military on sexual misconduct cases. Sam Samplonius of the advocacy group It's Not Just 700 gives her perspective on the change. 4:28

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now