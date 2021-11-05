CBC Radio's The House: Good COP, bad COP

48:32 Good COP, bad COP CBC's Laura Lynch and U.K. climate envoy John Murton discuss pledges at COP26. Plus — the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador discusses the cyber attack on his province's healthcare system; the head of the Canadian Centre of Cyber Security on what can be done to prevent future attacks; and former environment minister Catherine McKenna and youth climate activist Meredith Adler talk about women leaders in the climate fight. 48:32

Has the world done enough?

A flurry of announcements marked the first week of COP26 in Glasgow. The House connects with the CBC's Laura Lynch at the climate conference to discuss which of the pledges will actually help the world keep "1.5 alive."

The U.K.'s triple-C-tree plea

Cash. Coal. Cars. And trees. Those were the climate priorities set by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the lead-up to COP26. The House speaks to the host country's climate envoy John Murton about how announcements on each of those files are unfolding at the summit.

Women leading on climate

From Patricia Espinosa to Greta Thunberg, some of the biggest names in the fight against climate change are women. Former environment minister Catherine McKenna is launching the Women Leading Climate initiative at COP26 to get future female leaders around the world involved in the climate movement.

She joins The House, along with Student Energy leader Meredith Adler, to discuss the impact women and girls are having on the movement.

Newfoundland's digital disarray

Newfoundland's health care system is still struggling to recover from a major cyber attack that experts say looks like ransomware. Services have been cut back to the bare bones and many procedures — including chemotherapy — have been cancelled.

Premier Andrew Furey joins Chris Hall to discuss what the province is doing to get the health care system back up and running. Then the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Sami Khoury, talks about what Canada can do to guard against future cyber chaos.

Sexual misconduct in the armed forces

This week, new Defence Minister Anita Anand accepted a recommendation from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to strip the military justice system of its authority to investigate and prosecute cases of sexual misconduct in Canada's military.

But will civilian courts taking over bring justice to survivors and victims? Sam Samplonius — co-chair of It's Not Just 700, an advocacy group fighting sexual misconduct in the military — gives her perspective.