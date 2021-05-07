CBC Radio's The House: Pipeline politics and Alberta's COVID crisis

CBC News: The House 48:32 Pipeline politics and Alberta’s COVID crisis On this week’s show: Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman weighs in on Michigan’s efforts to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline next week. CBC’s Rosemary Barton runs through PMO chief of staff Katie Telford’s testimony at the Commons defence committee. Plus: a look at Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis, the fallout from U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan and political cartoons in the post-Trump era. 48:32

A shutdown showdown?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set a deadline of next Wednesday for shutting down Enbridge Line 5, a pipeline that Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan has described as vital to employment and energy needs in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

O'Regan has said the continued operation of the pipeline is "non-negotiable" — but how far is the government willing to go in its fight to keep Line 5 open? And could Enbridge's showdown with Michigan put Ottawa at odds with Washington?

Host Chris Hall sits down with Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman to find out.

Telford testifies

The prime minister's chief of staff, Katie Telford, appeared before the House of Commons defence committee Friday after Liberal MPs balked earlier at the opposition's calls for her to testify.

Opposition MPs were keen to hear more details about how an informal allegation of sexual misconduct against former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance was raised and handled.

CBC's chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton runs through what unfolded Friday afternoon and what lies ahead.

Alberta's COVID crisis

Alberta's rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases continued to climb this week, breaking 2,000 new cases per day.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced a new round of restrictions to "stop the spike." His critics say he should have acted sooner and the new rules may not be enough to save the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Edmonton emergency room physician Dr. Shazma Mithani reacts to the new restrictions and political strategists Najib Jutt and Erika Barootes take stock of the political pressures both inside and outside the premier's party.

The fate of women in Afghanistan

The U.S. military has begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan and thousands of Afghans have fled their homes as fighting between government forces and the Taliban intensifies.

U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to pull out all forces by Sept. 11, a move that has prompted fear and concern from Afghan-Canadians, particularly women who fear hard-won rights will be rolled back regardless of the outcome of an ongoing peace process.

Sabrina Saqeb, a former Afghan MP, and Najia Haneefi, co-chair of the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, join The House to discuss what, if anything, Canada can do to help.

Lampooning POTUS

President Biden's first 100 days in office have displayed a remarkable shift in tone and policy from the Trump era — and that shift has been reflected in the cartoons of Michael de Adder.

His biting satire targeting Trump reached readers all around the world. He joins The House to discuss how the Biden era has changed things for political cartoonists.