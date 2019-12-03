CBC Radio's The House: New world disorder
Democracies that trade together, stay together
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent international shockwaves have had an impact on international trade. Some trade policy experts argue it's time to consider the concept of "friend-shoring" — bringing production and supply chains back from authoritarian countries and situating them in friendly democracies.
Trade experts Adam Taylor of Export Action Global and Maryscott Greenwood of the Canadian American Business Council offer their perspectives, and host Chris Hall sits down with International Trade Minister Mary Ng to discuss.
What would the end of Roe v. Wade mean for Canada?
A draft decision leaked this week suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision — a move that would lead to abortion being criminalized in multiple states.
In a special report for The House, CBC's Raffy Boudjikanian digs into the impact on Canadian politics and whether a similar change could happen here. Plus, abortion laws in the U.S. could prompt more women to seek access in Canada, a situation similar to that of Ireland and the United Kingdom before some Irish restrictions were eased in 2018. Irish Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee explains how that situation unfolded and what lessons might be applied in North America.
Upper Canada clash
The race is on in Canada's most populous province, with PC incumbent Doug Ford aiming to hold on to power at Queen's Park, the NDP's Andrea Horwath hoping to break through in her fourth election as party leader and Liberal Steven Del Duca looking to bring his party back from the brink of extinction.
Journalists Matt Gurney of The Line and Allison Smith of Queen's Park Today join The House to take a close look at the different leadership styles on offer.
Social media's mega effect on politics and journalism
Social media has fundamentally changed both politics and journalism, Bill Fox argues in his new book, Trump Trudeau Tweets Truth: A Conversation — and the media has yet to catch up.
The former Mulroney government communications director, journalist and business executive sits down with host Chris Hall to talk about how political landscapes have shifted and why journalism must change as well.
