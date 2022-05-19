CBC Radio's The House: Wild rose ruckus
Wild ride in wild rose country
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced this week that, after barely surviving a leadership review with just over 51 per cent of the vote, he intends to resign as premier of Alberta and head of the United Conservative Party.
While he will stay on as leader until a new one is chosen, it's the apparent end of a rocky foray into provincial politics for the former longtime federal MP and cabinet minister. What does Kenney calling it quits mean for conservatives in the province, and does it indicate the united movement is too unwieldy to hold together?
Alison Redford, a former premier who was herself forced out of the top job by her own party, joins The House to discuss how Kenney's experience relates to her own and what it says about the future of the conservative movement.
The great disconnect
Four years after CSIS first warned that Huawei's involvement in this country's 5G telecommunication system might pose a national security threat, the federal government said this week the company would be banned from the network.
But why now? And could the decision result in retaliation from China? Experts Margaret McCuaig-Johnston of the University of Ottawa and Akshay Singh of the Council on International Policy sit down with The House to discuss.
How Canada can secure the North
Concerns about Chinese influence and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have underscored the issue of securing Canada's northernmost territories. Defence Minister Anita Anand has promised an announcement will be coming soon on bolstering defence in the region — but what do communities in the North want to see?
Duane Smith is chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, which works on behalf of Indigenous people in the western High Arctic. He tells The House what he's witnessing on the Beaufort Sea and the next steps he expects from the federal government.
Rising inflation augments unease
Canada's official inflation rate hit a new 31-year high of 6.8 per cent in April, only adding to concerns about runaway prices. For a better sense of how the economic phenomenon is affecting everyday lives, The House hears from one Canadian feeling the crunch.
Then, Sohaib Shahid, director of economic innovation at the Conference Board of Canada, and Vivek Dehejia, Carleton University economics and philosophy professor, discuss what the government could still be doing do to soften the financial blow.
Dispatches from Ukraine
It's been almost three months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the cost on the ground has been staggering: thousands of civilians killed and thousands more injured, while cities once teeming with activity lie in ruins.
The invasion could also change the geopolitical landscape for decades to come. CBC's senior defence writer Murray Brewster has been reporting from eastern Europe for the last month and joins host Chris Hall to share what he's witnessed on the ground.
