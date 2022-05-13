CBC Radio's The House: On Russia's doorstep

CBC News: The House 48:40 On Russia's doorstep On this week’s show: Latvia’s PM discusses the strength of the NATO alliance in the Baltic states, and host Chris Hall visits a Ukrainian family newly arrived in Ottawa. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne talks about his recent efforts to bring Canada’s auto industry into the electric era. Plus — Conservative Party members react to this week’s leadership debate, and an EU official details how lawmakers abroad are tackling online hate.

Ensuring Russia balks at the Baltics

As Finland and Sweden move closer to joining NATO, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš says allies can't be afraid to show strength. Following his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, he joins host Chris Hall to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and NATO's military readiness in the Baltic states.

With millions of Ukrainian migrants on the move, Canadian officials this week announced three federal charter flights that will bring some 900 Ukrainians to Canada. The House visits a Ukrainian couple and their one-year-old baby who have already made it to Ottawa — after a young Canadian family opened their home to welcome them.

Canada's busiest salesman

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has unleashed a flurry of announcements in recent months, centred on high-tech manufacturing , electric vehicles and battery production .

But the deals only came together with a promise of billions of dollars in taxpayers' money. Are these worthwhile investments? And will they be enough to secure Canada's place in a greener global economy? Champagne joins The House from Germany to discuss.

What the Conservative faithful think of their leadership choices

The race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada intensified this week, following the first and only official English-language debate , held in Edmonton.

But did the event help party members decide on their top pick? The House was there and spoke to several debate watchers who showed up to watch the various candidates — representing very different visions of the party — duke it out.

How Europe is tackling online hate

A major change is coming for people who use digital platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter in the European Union. The European Commission's Digital Services Act will force Big Tech companies to police their sites for hate speech, disinformation and other illegal or harmful content online.

Prabhat Agarwal, who led the drafting of that law, joins The House to discuss how they accomplished it and what countries like Canada can learn from their experience.