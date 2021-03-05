CBC Radio's The House: Vaccination vexation

CBC News: The House 48:03 Vaccination vexation On this week’s show: The House hears from CBC reporter J.P. Tasker and COVID-19 Immunity Task Force co-chair Dr. Catherine Hankins on developments in Canada’s vaccine rollout. Then, Canada’s ambassador to the UN Bob Rae discusses the recent military coup in Myanmar. Plus, the CBC’s senior defence writer Murray Brewster outlines the impact of sexual misconduct allegations in Canada’s military leadership. 48:03

Vaccination frenzy grips Canada

This week saw several major developments in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Health Canada approved a fourth vaccine, while provinces moved quickly to extend the window in which a second dose can be administered. Meanwhile, the country saw record deliveries and administration of doses.

CBC reporter J.P. Tasker walks us through the week that was, and COVID-19 Immunity Task Force co-chair Dr. Catherine Hankins discusses the second dose delay and the prospects for achieving mass immunization.

CBC News: The House 15:50 Vaccination frenzy grips Canada CBC’s J.P. Tasker walks through a busy week of vaccine developments and COVID-19 Immunity Task Force co-chair Dr. Catherine Hankins discusses prospects for achieving mass immunization. 15:50

Fallout from Myanmar's military coup

The United Nations' Human Rights office says at least 54 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military seized control of the country, also known as Burma, early last month. While the Canadian government has responded with sanctions on military officials, Burmese Canadians are calling on Ottawa to do more.

The House speaks to Tin Maung Htoo of the Burmese Canadian Action Network to hear about his community's calls to action. And Canada's ambassador to the UN, Bob Rae, speaks to host Chris Hall about his own call for the world to act to ensure democracy is restored.

CBC News: The House 15:06 Fallout from Myanmar’s military coup The House speaks to Tin Maung Htoo of the Burmese Canadian Action Network about Myanmar’s military coup. Then, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, discusses his own calls to ensure democracy is restored. 15:06

What's next for Canada's military — and defence minister?

The House of Commons defence committee heard blistering testimony this week as MPs continued their probe into sexual misconduct issues in the military. A former military ombudsman said he warned Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in 2018 about an allegation of sexual misconduct against then-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance. Gen. Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, are now under investigation for possible misconduct.

With two of this country's top military leaders facing allegations, how do Canada's Armed Forces move forward? And could there be political fallout from this week's revelations? CBC's senior defence writer Murray Brewster takes a closer look.

CBC News: The House 7:56 What's next for Canada's military — and defence minister? After allegations of sexual misconduct rocked the armed forces’ top brass, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster takes a closer look at the potential political fallout. 7:56

MPs get ready to vote by app

This coming week, MPs will get their first crack at using a new electronic voting system in the House of Commons, as members continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The House checks in with House Speaker Anthony Rota to learn how the new system works.