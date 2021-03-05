CBC Radio's The House: Vaccination vexation
Here is what's happening on this week's episode of The House
Vaccination frenzy grips Canada
This week saw several major developments in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Health Canada approved a fourth vaccine, while provinces moved quickly to extend the window in which a second dose can be administered. Meanwhile, the country saw record deliveries and administration of doses.
CBC reporter J.P. Tasker walks us through the week that was, and COVID-19 Immunity Task Force co-chair Dr. Catherine Hankins discusses the second dose delay and the prospects for achieving mass immunization.
Fallout from Myanmar's military coup
The United Nations' Human Rights office says at least 54 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military seized control of the country, also known as Burma, early last month. While the Canadian government has responded with sanctions on military officials, Burmese Canadians are calling on Ottawa to do more.
The House speaks to Tin Maung Htoo of the Burmese Canadian Action Network to hear about his community's calls to action. And Canada's ambassador to the UN, Bob Rae, speaks to host Chris Hall about his own call for the world to act to ensure democracy is restored.
What's next for Canada's military — and defence minister?
The House of Commons defence committee heard blistering testimony this week as MPs continued their probe into sexual misconduct issues in the military. A former military ombudsman said he warned Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in 2018 about an allegation of sexual misconduct against then-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance. Gen. Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, are now under investigation for possible misconduct.
With two of this country's top military leaders facing allegations, how do Canada's Armed Forces move forward? And could there be political fallout from this week's revelations? CBC's senior defence writer Murray Brewster takes a closer look.
MPs get ready to vote by app
This coming week, MPs will get their first crack at using a new electronic voting system in the House of Commons, as members continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House checks in with House Speaker Anthony Rota to learn how the new system works.
