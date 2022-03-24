CBC Radio's The House: One month of war

48:14 One month of war A Ukrainian MP talks about her country’s struggle against Russia and the humanitarian crisis that’s followed. Canada’s UN ambassador Bob Rae discusses the challenges for a diplomatic end to the conflict. Plus — three former MPs dissect the Liberal-NDP deal, a look at the party discord Alberta premier Jason Kenney faces as he stares down a key leadership vote and a discussion of a bill that could restrict roadside zoos in Canada. 48:14

Ukraine under siege

Evidence continues to mount that Russia is intent on escalating its war against Ukraine, with numerous recent instances of attacks on civilians and a formal accusation by the U.S. that Moscow has committed war crimes. There are fears that Russia may even use chemical weapons, while reports have already emerged about the deployment of white phosphorous bombs.

Inna Sovsun, a Ukrainian member of parliament, joins The House to discuss the situation on the ground, the tactics Russia is using against Ukraine and what she would like to see from the international community.

Then, after another week of intense diplomatic efforts between allies , Canada's Ambassador to the UN Bob Rae talks about what can be done to end the conflict.

Dissecting the deal and its political implications

The Liberals and NDP struck a deal this week that — if it holds — will keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power until 2025 in exchange for action on some of the NDP's preferred policies.

What are the implications for all three major parties over the next three years? Will the Liberals take credit for NDP ideas? Will either party pay a price for partnering up? And what does it mean for the Conservative leadership race?

Three ex-parliamentarians join The House to discuss: former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore, former NDP MP and party president Peggy Nash, and former Liberal solicitor general Wayne Easter.

Crunch time for Jason Kenney

Secret recordings , fresh revelations about a kamikaze candidate and a shift in voting plans for a leadership review — it's been a dramatic week in Alberta politics. Edmonton-based political columnist Graham Thomson sits down with guest host Tom Parry to talk about what this means for the embattled premier.

A fresh attempt to take on Canada's Tiger Kings

The world of exotic pet ownership was put in the spotlight by the hit Netflix series Tiger King about the owner of a big cat park in Oklahoma. But it's not just an American tale — unaccredited roadside zoos exist in Canada, too, and independent Sen. Marty Klyne wants to put an end to the practice.

The House sits down with the senator to ask about a bill he's reintroduced , which would see animals like elephants and big apes get new protections as well.