CBC Radio's The House: Conservatives plan their path forward
Here is what's happening on this week's episode of The House
Conservatives chart a course for the next election
This week, members of the Conservative Party of Canada met virtually for the first time since Erin O'Toole became leader — and after weeks of reports of flat poll numbers and low morale in caucus.
CBC national reporter Hannah Thibedeau caught up with delegates participating remotely to hear about their top policy priorities. Meanwhile, Conservative strategists Jenni Byrne, Erika Barootes and Chad Rogers analyze O'Toole's highly anticipated keynote speech, Jack Fonseca — director of political operations at Campaign Life Coalition — describes how some social conservatives party members are feeling these days. And Alberta MP Tim Uppal, the caucus-party liaison, talks about whether the convention has succeeded in defining a Conservative Party with clear policy priorities and a united membership.
Tackling gender-based violence in Canada
Headlines in recent days have been stark: 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler was stabbed to death at her Alberta high school by a teenage boy, a police officer has been charged in the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in the U.K. and a gunman shot and killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, in Atlanta, Georgia.
As statistics show a rise in violence against women and girls in Canada, Chris Hall speaks to a member of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality's advisory council, Lana Wells, about what's being done to address gender-based violence.
Will Canada officially celebrate Emancipation Day?
For decades, campaigners have lobbied the federal government to recognize Emancipation Day on August 1 — the day when, in 1834, slavery was abolished in the British Empire.
A motion in the House of Commons could soon call on the government to mark the day and recognize Canada's history of slavery. The House speaks to campaigners and looks back on how some communities — including Windsor, Ont. — have celebrated Emancipation Day in the past.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.