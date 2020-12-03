Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Conservatives plan their path forward

On this week’s show — a look at the Conservatives’ first-ever virtual policy convention as CBC’s Hannah Thibedeau checks in with delegates across the country. Three Conservative strategists examine Erin O’Toole’s highly anticipated speech and caucus-party liaison MP Tim Uppal discusses the party’s policy direction. Plus — a reflection on addressing gender-based violence in Canada and a report on the effort to recognize Emancipation Day.

Here is what's happening on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole rallied Conservatives at the party's 2021 convention Friday, saying that the party needs to appeal to a broad range of Canadians to defeat Justin Trudeau's Liberals. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
CBC News: The House49:17Conservatives plan their path forward
Conservatives chart a course for the next election

This week, members of the Conservative Party of Canada met virtually for the first time since Erin O'Toole became leader — and after weeks of reports of flat poll numbers and low morale in caucus.

CBC national reporter Hannah Thibedeau caught up with delegates participating remotely to hear about their top policy priorities. Meanwhile, Conservative strategists Jenni Byrne, Erika Barootes and Chad Rogers analyze O'Toole's highly anticipated keynote speech, Jack Fonseca — director of political operations at Campaign Life Coalition — describes how some social conservatives party members are feeling these days. And Alberta MP Tim Uppal, the caucus-party liaison, talks about whether the convention has succeeded in defining a Conservative Party with clear policy priorities and a united membership.

Tackling gender-based violence in Canada

Headlines in recent days have been stark: 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler was stabbed to death at her Alberta high school by a teenage boy, a police officer has been charged in the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in the U.K. and a gunman shot and killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, in Atlanta, Georgia.

As statistics show a rise in violence against women and girls in Canada, Chris Hall speaks to a member of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality's advisory council, Lana Wells, about what's being done to address gender-based violence.

Will Canada officially celebrate Emancipation Day?

For decades, campaigners have lobbied the federal government to recognize Emancipation Day on August 1 — the day when, in 1834, slavery was abolished in the British Empire.

A motion in the House of Commons could soon call on the government to mark the day and recognize Canada's history of slavery. The House speaks to campaigners and looks back on how some communities — including Windsor, Ont. — have celebrated Emancipation Day in the past.

