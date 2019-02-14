CBC Radio's The House: Defending the facts
Are Canadian forces ready to answer the call?
NATO leaders are holding an extraordinary meeting in Brussels next week to discuss the alliance's response to the war in Ukraine. As the Russian invasion continues and as the Trudeau government drafts its next budget, we ask whether Canada is spending enough on its armed forces.
Gen. Wayne Eyre, Canada's chief of the defence staff, sits down with guest host Hannah Thibedeau to discuss funding, procurement and the state of Canada's military readiness.
Tackling the spread of disinformation at home and abroad
The House takes a close look at the weaponization of social media with journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, who describes the battle against false online narratives she faces in the Philippines.
Matthew Johnson of MediaSmarts and Kai-Chen Yang of Indiana University map out how individual Internet users can spot bad actors. Blayne Haggart of Brock University and Vivek Krishnamurthy of the University of Ottawa discuss what role the Canadian government can play in curbing the spread of disinformation online.
An insider's take on the Conservative leadership race
Seven candidates have entered the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada. One name you won't find on the ballot is Peter MacKay.
The former PC leader, Conservative cabinet minister and leadership contestant joins the program to discuss his decision to sit out this round, his perspective on the race and what it all means for the future of the Conservative Party of Canada.
