The House

CBC Radio's The House: EV riders

On this week’s show: Former chief of the defence staff Tom Lawson and Sen. Peter Boehm discuss NATO’s next steps to thwart the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The House digs into the federal push toward electric vehicles, as EV owners weigh the pros and cons, an expert panel dissects the challenges ahead and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault discusses the government’s goals. Plus — CBC’s Catherine Cullen and Stephanie Taylor of The Canadian Press take a close look at the state of the Conservative Party leadership race.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
The federal government plans to ensure that all new vehicle sales be zero-emission by 2035. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
49:57EV riders
Trudeau troops to Europe to meet allies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Europe this week with key ministers and met a number of world leaders in a bid to strengthen the western allies' response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers failed to make any progress toward a ceasefire. Can diplomacy solve the crisis? Former chief of the defence staff Tom Lawson and former G7 sherpa and ambassador to Germany Sen. Peter Boehm join Chris Hall to discuss.

11:18Trudeau troops to Europe to meet allies
What will it take to turn Canadians into EV riders?

Gas prices shattered records right across the country this week, pushing $2 a litre in many places. Could this accelerate the federal government's campaign to make half of all cars sold by 2030 zero-emission?

Chris Hall sits down with Jon Begg — who's not sure an electric car makes sense for him in northwestern Ontario — then hears from Alberta YouTubers Vincent Liu and John Wang about why they're winter EV evangelists. Plus — Zoe Long from Simon Fraser University's Sustainable Transportation Action Research Team and Greg Poelzer of the University of Saskatchewan discuss the policy changes required to help Canada meet its ambitious EV targets, and federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault responds.

26:21What will it take to turn Canadians into EV riders?
Conservatives seek a new leader

There are so far four official candidates in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and rumours continue to swirl about who else could join the fray.

Who's got the edge so far? And what does it all mean for the future of the party? CBC's Catherine Cullen and Stephanie Taylor of The Canadian Press join The House to break it all down.

8:31Conservatives seek a new leader
